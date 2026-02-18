Letters to the Editor: Different roads, different models

Different roads, different models

When Punjab’s decision to shut down 19 toll plazas is placed alongside developments in other states, the differences begin to stand out. In Punjab, the government led by Bhagwant Mann has tried to ease the burden on commuters by pulling the plug on several toll gates and pitching the move as a stride toward transparency and people-first governance. Supporters say the projected savings could be channelled back into welfare and development, while critics caution against rushing to hail it as a watershed moment before the long-term fiscal math is properly worked out. Assam, meanwhile, appears to be heading down a different road. With multiple toll gates already functioning and more in the pipeline, the state has chosen to build up toll infrastructure to bankroll highway expansion. In effect, it is leaning into toll-based revenue as roads are widened and upgraded, arguing that development must pay its own way.

Set against these contrasting models, Haryana’s approach seems measured and grounded. Instead of making sweeping announcements, the government there has focused on sorting out irregularities, tightening oversight, and phasing out operations that fail to meet contractual terms. By stepping in where required and refusing to let issues slide, Haryana has tried to steady the ship without rocking the boat. The message is clear: reform need not be flashy to be effective; sometimes it is about staying the course, plugging the leaks, and keeping public interest front and centre.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Coincidence?

It is a known fact that Gaurav Gogoi and Rahul Gandhi are good friends. The duo come from families with a strong political background. This led to the duo's direct entry into the political field, bypassing the grassroots level of work. Their political space was created by their parents. The duo stumble repeatedly in the political field due to their lack of experience working at the grassroots level, which leads to ongoing controversies. This has made them occupy the front pages of the media (print, electronic, and social) for all the wrong reasons. The reason for the repeated failure of Congress is that Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi are occupying the all-important LOP and deputy LOP positions, sidelining many experienced and politically competent leaders.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Birds of the same feather flock together

Barely a couple of weeks have gone by since the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar, and the speculation about his death is gathering momentum. When we have a 56-year-old youth leader who epitomises the shoot and scoot policy, would he not have a legion of followers? One such worthy person has emerged this week, and curiously, it is the late leader’s nephew. The young man (this fellow really is young) has been shouting from the rooftops that his uncle’s death is unnatural and caused by his uncle’s current partners. He has even fingered a senior politician from his uncle’s party, who was close to his uncle. It seems this young man has learned from the greatest leader of this generation how to shoot, scoot, and then claim that the media has misrepresented him. He is on his way to greatness.

Annandambal Jai,

(anandambal123@gmail.com)

Why do we disrespect the new bridge?

Just a few days back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kumar Bhaskar Verma Setu over the Brahmaputra River. The first extradosed bridge in Northeast India, KVVS has fulfilled a long-cherished dream of the people, especially in North Guwahati, to travel to Guwahati in just ten minutes. Now a question arises here: when we know that the six-lane bridge, which was built at a cost of around Rs 3,030 crore, is a symbol of pride, why do we not show respect to this proud milestone? Unfortunately, it has come to learn that within a day of its opening, some senseless individuals spat 'gutkha' and 'pan masala' on the walls and walkways of the bridge. We ought to give up such ugly behaviours, and when we notice such persons littering public property, they must be condemned immediately in the midst of the public so that it serves as a lesson to them. We must know that spitting in open space is a serious health hazard, as it spreads germs and creates unhygienic surroundings. When certain sections of the society continue to disobey the restrictions on the use of tobacco products, including gutkha, authorities should impose deterrent penalties on such individuals. As conscious citizens, it is our moral duty to make common people aware of such detrimental habits. Development becomes meaningful only when we preserve the new bridges and flyovers responsibly; otherwise, the state's growing infrastructure will continue to be a symbol of negligence instead of pride.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Revolt by a few Congressmen

Congress MP Manickam Tagore and Praveen Chakravarthy, another leader of the Congress party, have exceeded their brief in criticising the DMK, leader of the National Democratic Alliance in TN, while demanding a share in the government post the Assembly elections. There is nothing wrong with their claim. But what's really interesting is that, even after CM Stalin has said their demand can't be met, their behaviour, words, and the way they keep challenging the DMK and the CM are in very bad taste.

What is even more shocking is the stony silence maintained by top leaders of the Congress party, such as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, in response to the protesters' diatribes, which leads one to believe that the protesters feel emboldened to express their controversial views only with the approval of these leaders. It is time CM Stalin made a firm decision before the protesters caused more damage to the DMK-Congress alliance. Congress also knows pretty well that they cannot win even a single seat in TN without the wholehearted support of the DMK. Additionally, Congress understands that abandoning the DMK alliance to join actor Vijay's party, TVK, would be a disastrous decision, especially since TVK has not yet demonstrated its ability to win any elections. If they are still adamant, CM Stalin should not hesitate even to show them the door.

Tharcius S. Fernando

(tharci@yahoo.com)