Letters to The EDITOR: Digboi to Cosmos

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Digboi to cosmos

When music reaches for the stars, Assam’s cultural firmament acquires a new constellation. Assam-born singer-composer Joi Barua's collaboration with a NASA astrophysics initiative is not just a personal achievement; it represents a remarkable confluence of music, science, and imagination.

By contributing to Cosmic Rhapsody, an orchestral and multimedia project inspired by the cosmos, Barua has helped bridge two seemingly disparate worlds. His endeavour shows that art can transcend familiar idioms and transform scientific wonder into an evocative auditory experience. Such an interdisciplinary enterprise can open up new vistas for young minds and encourage them to think beyond the beaten track.

For Assam, the achievement is particularly heartening. The State has a rich but sometimes under-recognised reservoir of artistic and intellectual talent. What is required now is an ecosystem that enables such talent to flourish—better cultural institutions, meaningful collaborations, mentorship and exposure to international platforms. Schools and colleges should also take advantage of the opportunity to spark curiosity about the intersection of art, technology and science.

Barua’s journey from Digboi to an international artistic-scientific platform should inspire Assam’s youth, demonstrating that geographical remoteness does not limit imagination or ambition. We must support those who challenge conventional thinking, collaborate across disciplines, and strive for the seemingly unattainable. The stars may be distant, but with vision and perseverance, Assam’s creative voices can make their music heard across the cosmos and inspire generations yet unborn.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat.

Prioritising women’s public safety

Through the columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the growing concern over women’s safety in public places. Women and girls often face problems such as harassment, unwanted comments, stalking, and unsafe behaviour while travelling, walking on roads, using public transport, or visiting crowded places. Many women feel uncomfortable travelling alone, especially during the evening or at night. Poor street lighting, lack of proper security, and inadequate public transport can make the situation more difficult. In some places, there are also not enough CCTV cameras or quick-response security services. The authorities should take necessary steps to make public places safer. Proper street lighting, functional CCTV cameras, regular police patrolling, and safe public transport facilities should be provided. Strict action should also be taken against people involved in harassment and other forms of violence. At the same time, awareness about respecting women and gender equality should be promoted among young people.

Barasha Thakuria,

Gauhati University

Democracy at stake

The latest revelations about the Election Commission of India are deeply disturbing—and they cannot be brushed aside as an internal disagreement.

Two Election Commissioners reportedly raised objections at least 14 times, alleging that crucial decisions were taken without their knowledge. Some objections reportedly concerned adding and deleting voters and control over electoral databases. The ECI insists that its final decisions were unanimous. But that only makes the unanswered questions more serious.

The Election Commission is a constitutional institution, not the personal domain of one office-holder. No individual should ever appear bigger than the institution they occupy. When the very authority entrusted with protecting citizens’ voting rights faces questions about transparency, procedure and internal accountability, every Indian is entitled to seek answers.

This is not about one party or another. It is about the credibility of India’s democracy.

Power without transparency is dangerous. Authority without accountability is worse.

Every objection must be examined. Every decision must withstand scrutiny. Every citizen must have confidence that their right to vote cannot be compromised behind closed doors. Democracy demands nothing less.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Farewell to

Lord Ganesha

Lord Vishnu is worshipped in his “anant” (infinite) form on Anant Chaturdashi, which falls on September 25 this year—an extremely auspicious day that occurs on Bhadrapada Shukla Chaturdashi. A 14-knot sacred thread, also called “Anant Sutra,” is tied around devotees’ wrists, as “chaturdashi” refers to the fourteenth day of the lunar fortnight. The chaturdashi tithi begins at 11:18 pm on Thursday, September 24, and continues until 11:04 pm on Friday, September 25. However, the highlight of Anant Chaturdashi is the visarjan (immersion) of Ganesha idols.

Diyas (lamps), flowers, fruits, and sweets are offered to the Lord before bidding Him an emotional farewell, marking the conclusion of the 10-day Ganesha Chaturthi festival. The Lord of wisdom is also known as “vighnaharta”—the remover of obstacles. Therefore, devotees pray accordingly and immerse the idols in water, signifying that everything with a physical form must eventually return to its source. The broader message is that every individual on earth should let go of worldly attachments to find inner peace.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

gbhat13@gmail.com