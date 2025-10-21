Letters to the Editor: Dighalipukhuri’s trees are silenced? Will Guwahati stay silent too?

Dighalipukhuri’s trees are silenced? Will Guwahati stay silent too?

Not long ago, Zubeen Garg stood beneath the trees of Dighalipukhuri, protesting against their felling. The legend sang for the people, nature and for the peace of Assam. His love for nature was always reflected through his actions. Today, barely weeks after his untimely demise, those very trees are being cut down in the name of ‘development’ to make a flyover. It is indeed very disappointing that no environmental impact assessment is done prior to undertaking any developmental infrastructure. It should be noted that the trees influence the microclimate of that particular area in addition to the beautification of the area. Such disruptions destroy the delicate ecosystem balance in the area, leading to phenomena like urban heat islands.

This is not just an environmental tragedy – it’s a moral one. The trees Zubeen tried to protect have been silenced, just as the city mourns his voice. We need to remember that development cannot be at the cost of the environment. The city’s beauty is upheld by those trees, not the concrete. It’s high time we, the people of Assam, raised our voices against such activities and honoured the legacy of Zubeen by standing for what he stood for: compassion for nature, courage to speak and love for our land.

It is thereby a request to the authorities concerned to stop this indiscriminate felling of trees and think of alternatives by including environment experts and choosing green development as a pathway.

Aastha Borthakur,

Gauhati University

Divided opinion on Guwahati bridges

Through your esteemed daily, I wish to highlight the mixed reactions from the public and media regarding the growing number of bridges in Guwahati. These bridges have undoubtedly improved connectivity and reduced travel time across the city, earning media praise as signs of urban progress. However, many citizens have expressed concerns about traffic congestion, poor maintenance, and drainage problems near several bridge areas. While development is commendable, proper planning and upkeep are equally essential to ensure lasting benefits for the public.

The authorities must take public feedback seriously, and the media should continue to report both achievements and shortcomings to ensure balanced development.

Anurag Boro,

Pragjyotish College

Pending criminal cases

There are about 18 lakh pending criminal cases in the high courts (HCs). In January, the Supreme Court (SC) had permitted HCs to appoint ad hoc judges not exceeding 10 per cent of the respective HCs’ sanctioned strength. It had also mandated that ad hoc judges could not be appointed if the particular HC was already working with 80 per cent of its strength. Recently, the top court relaxed the 80 per cent rule because none of the country’s 25 HCs have reportedly sent names for ad hoc judges.

HCs of Allahabad, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka are overloaded with criminal cases waiting to be disposed of. Former Chief Justices SA Bobde and Ranjan Gogoi had pitched strongly for ad hoc judges. Retired judges would bring a tremendous amount of experience and talent. Moreover, Article 224A of the Constitution of India is unambiguous over the issue. The Centre and the SC should hasten the procedure for the appointment of ad hoc judges, keeping in mind the interests of harrowed litigants.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)