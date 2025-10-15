Letters to the Editor: Digital movement for justice to Zubeen

Digital movement for justice to Zubeen

The news article 'Digital movement on Zubeen takes social media by storm', published in your esteemed daily on October 14, has drawn our attention. Following the 'accidental death' of singing icon Zubeen Garg, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, took to Facebook with a heart-wrenching appeal demanding justice for her late husband. Her message, #JusticeForZubeenGarg, has ignited a wave of emotions and solidarity. Today, it has transformed into mass angst in the form of the 'Justice for Zubeen' campaign across the state. It needs to be mentioned here that the singer's innumerable fans also launched their campaign seeking speedy justice for the icon on the PM's social media handle. In a poignant post she wrote, 'Like a Phoenix, I rise from the ashes... A new judgement day?' resonated deeply with fans who watched her mourn with dignity and courage at the memorial site. Today, the hashtags have taken social media by storm, uniting thousands of Zubeen's fans, artists and ordinary citizens in collective courage and sorrow, marking an unprecedented surge of online engagement, cutting across socio-political divides. The entire Assam rallies behind Garima's demand for Zubeen's justice. This is the most decisive moment to uncover the truth, and therefore every step of the investigation needs to be totally focused by the police to lift the veil of mystery over the happenings for which the grief-stricken people of the state are waiting eagerly.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Restraint please!

Deepawali is the festival of light and is approaching fast. Sadly, after the sudden demise of Zubeen Garg, a handful of overenthusiastic fans of Zubeen Garg, backed by some politically motivated groups, have issued an appeal to observe the festival of light in a noiseless manner, as a mark of respect for the departed soul. While doing so, they must have forgotten that, like every year, there is a huge chunk of people who invest a good amount in the name of doing business during the festival of light; also, there are few who have taken loans from the bank to purchase materials for making firecrackers. Hence, this appeal to avoid firecrackers in the coming Diwali will catch those poor souls on the wrong foot. It appears as if there is a rat race among a few overenthusiastic Zubeen fans to hog publicity at others' expense, which is not fair at any cost.

It is time for them to show restraint.

Joel Goyari.

Tangla