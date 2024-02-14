Letters to the Editor: Diplomatic success in ex-Navy officers’ release

Diplomatic success in ex-Navy officers’ release

The release of eight former Indian Naval officers on death row from Qatar, where Sharia law is implemented and our relationship with it has not been very cordial; will be called a major success of Indian diplomacy. The Narendra Modi-led government's intense negotiations resulted in this outcome. During the COP28 Summit in Dubai in December last year, PM Narendra Modi met the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, after which the death sentence was lifted and all eight were released within one and a half months.

By completing this arduous mission, the Modi government not only demonstrated its diplomatic ability, but also reinforced the message that no effort is spared to assist Indian residents wherever they are in difficulties around the world. Evidence of this was also apparent when Indians besieged war-torn Yemen and Ukraine and were safely evacuated. Following the release of eight former Indian sailors from Qatari captivity, it was announced that the Indian Prime Minister would pay a visit to Doha following his two-day tour to the UAE. This indicates that commercial and trade links between Gulf Cooperation Council countries and India will be strengthened even further.

India already has good relations with the majority of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Oman. One illustration of these friendly relations is the construction of a Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. The Prime Minister is going to inaugurate this temple.

Abhijit Roy

(abhijitroytatanagar@gmail.com)