Letters to the Editor: Diplomatic victory

Diplomatic victory

The ongoing Middle East War has in the meantime entered almost 14 days without any break, with both sides going at each other’s jugular vein, keeping the world guessing. Iran, in its efforts to starve the whole world of oil, has closed the STRAIT OF HORMUZ, through which most of the fuel-carrying vessels pass through to the rest of the world. This very act has almost starved the globe of oil. Thankfully, because of India’s foreign diplomatic skill, the Iranian government has allowed two Indian oil tankers to pass through the strait so far, and the oil tankers have reached Indian ports safely. It is no doubt a great diplomatic victory for the Indian government without condemning anyone or mourning Khomeini’s death, which our opposition is demanding. On previous occasions too our government successfully tackled the COVID crisis when there was a severe shortage of oxygen. The opposition has much to learn and should prioritise the interests of the nation over their individual party agendas.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.