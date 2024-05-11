Letters to The EDITOR: Disaster risk and management 

Disaster risk and management

The recurring floods and severe thunderstorms make the state vulnerable to disasters at this time of the year. These often inflict widespread destruction on infrastructure and property. Their damaging presence is felt throughout the prolonged rainy season. Your timely editorial titled ‘’Disaster risk management in the Northeast,” published in your esteemed daily on May 10, has rightly exposed wide gaps in disaster response in the northeastern region. The recent fuel shortage in Tripura, Mizoram, and the Barak valley due to landslides and damage to the railway track in Dima Hasao resulted in disruption of train services. With weather extremes manifesting with more intensity and frequency than ever before, it is time we put in place a holistic disaster mitigation mechanism to reduce susceptibility in the region. You have rightly recalled that in 2020, there were major landslides following heavy rains at multiple locations in Dima Hasao, which disrupted the railway link to the hill district for nearly two months. It is needless to mention here that disasters are known to strike without prior warning and with telling effect. This area, therefore, needs to be extra vigilant and proactive to ease the impact of any possible occurrence of a disaster, be it floods, storms, or earthquakes. Assam has been ranked as the country’s fifth-most vulnerable state to climate change. It should be an eye-opener for the state government. That 15 out of the country’s 25 districts that are susceptible to climate change are located in Assam is indeed a matter of serious concern. It is apparent that we have miles to go to lessen the calamitous impact of climate change. Hence, we need a quick response mechanism involving forewarning, rescue, and rehabilitation to save all forms of life and to protect croplands and infrastructure during natural calamities. The famed biodiversity of Assam and the rest of the northeastern states requires careful handling while preparing disaster risk management programmes in the region, and this cannot be compromised at the cost of achieving the required climate resilience.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Assam on the right path

For decades, Assam has been highlighted for all the wrong reasons—an underdeveloped state besieged by unending insurgency. But the recent Lok Sabha elections have corrected this narrative of the state. By registering an impressively peaceful and spontaneous 83% overall turnout of voters in the present Lok Sabha elections (85% in the third phase), the state has demonstrated that the people have faith in democracy and development. The voters of Assam had comprehensively beaten the national average turnout of about 61% till the third phase of the seven-phase general elections.

Whether this massive turnout of voters in the state of Assam is an endorsement of the policies of the BJP or an indication of anti-incumbency for the ruling party will be known by June 4. What is certain now is that Assam stands tall among all states so far in this democratic exercise. Voting strengthens democracy and its institutions. The voters of other states where elections are not completed can take a cue from Assam’s voters and vote for a strong, democratic, and prosperous country.

I request the Election Commission of India to highlight the impressive voter turnout in Assam to encourage voters, particularly first-time voters, to exercise their rights en masse.

Rajib Sarma

Guwahati

Crisis in the tea industry

Through your esteemed daily column, I am writing to draw attention to the alarming state of the tea industry, particularly in regions like Assam and Darjeeling, which are grappling with a multitude of challenges. The recent tea season has witnessed a sharp decline in production, exacerbated by adverse weather conditions, including increased heat and insufficient rainfall. The repercussions of these factors are palpable, with tea prices plummeting at auctions, causing distress among producers. The disparity in prices between this year and the previous year is a concerning Rs 13 per kg, reflecting the severity of the situation. Furthermore, the industry is besieged by a confluence of issues, ranging from climate change-induced disruptions to hikes in fuel prices and wages, along with a decline in exports. The transition from the Bharat Auction model to the English model underscores the industry’s struggle to ensure fair price discovery. Additionally, the influx of tea from Nepal exacerbates the challenges faced by regions like Darjeeling, compounding the crisis. In light of these dire circumstances, I urge the central government to intervene urgently and extend a financial revival package to the tea sector, as recommended by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce. Immediate action is imperative to safeguard the livelihoods of millions of tea workers and prevent further deterioration of this vital industry.

Sabina Ahmed

Dibrugarh University

The role of students in politics

Students have long played a vital role in shaping the political landscape and driving social change. From the civil rights movement to the anti-war protests of the 1960s and 70s, student activism has been a powerful force for progress and reform. With their energy, idealism, and willingness to challenge the status quo, students have the potential to influence political discourse and push for policies that better reflect the values and concerns of younger generations. At the core of student involvement in politics is a desire to have a voice in the decisions that will shape their future. Many of the issues that dominate the political arena, such as education, climate change, and economic opportunities, have a direct and profound impact on the lives of students. By engaging in the political process, whether through voting, protesting, or lobbying, students can ensure that their perspectives and priorities are represented.

One of the most powerful tools in a student activist’s arsenal is the ability to mobilize and organize on college campuses. Universities have traditionally been hotbeds of political activity, providing a fertile ground for the exchange of ideas, the formation of social movements, and the cultivation of future leaders. Student organizations’ rallies and demonstrations can raise awareness, galvanize support, and put pressure on decision-makers to address the concerns of the students. However, the role of students in politics extends beyond the boundaries of campus activism. In recent years, we have witnessed a surge in youth voter turnout, with many students becoming increasingly engaged in the electoral process. By leveraging their collective voting power, students can influence the outcome of elections and hold elected officials accountable for their actions or inactions on issues that matter to them. Moreover, students bring a unique perspective to political discourse. With their diverse backgrounds, experiences, and worldviews, they can introduce fresh ideas and challenge conventional wisdom. This influx of new perspectives can lead to more inclusive and innovative approaches to addressing complex social, economic, and environmental challenges.

Yet, student involvement in politics is not without its challenges. Many students face obstacles such as limited resources, a lack of experience navigating the political system, and a general sense of disillusionment with the status quo. It is essential that educational institutions and political organizations provide guidance, support, and opportunities for students to engage meaningfully in the political process. Furthermore, it is crucial that students approach political involvement with a spirit of open-mindedness, critical thinking, and a commitment to civil discourse. While passion and conviction are essential drivers of change, they must be tempered by a willingness to listen to opposing viewpoints, engage in respectful dialogue, and seek common ground.

In conclusion, the role of students in politics is multifaceted and vital to the health of our democratic societies. By harnessing their energy, idealism, and diverse perspectives, students can shape the political agenda, hold leaders accountable, and drive progress on issues that will have a profound impact on their lives and the lives of future generations. As the leaders of tomorrow, it is imperative that students engage in the political process today, using their collective voice to help create a more just, equitable, and sustainable world.

Chandan Kumar Nath

Sorbhog, Barpeta