Letters to the EDITOR: Disaster risk reduction: the need of the hour

Disaster risk reduction: the need of the hour

Disasters are always sudden and intense, having tremendous influences on lives, property, and progress. Disasters cannot be completely avoided, but we can prepare for them. Your editorial titled 'Bridging the Gap in Disaster Risk Reduction, 'published in your esteemed daily on May 29, has rightly said that the recent devastating cyclone Remal left a trail of havoc across the State has exposed points towards critical gaps in disaster risk reduction in the tate. It is true that natural disasters like floods, cyclones, thunderstorms, earthquake etc. cannot be prevented, but the risks associated with them can be reduced and new risks can be prevented by adopting a disaster strategic management process which involves a systematic approach to risk assessment, emergency planning, resource allocation, crisis communication, post-disaster recovery planning, etc. You have rightly pointed out that conversion overhead electric lines into underground cables in densely populated urban areas like Guwahati City is a pragmatic option for preventing hour-long -long disruption in power supply. Disruption in road and railway connectivity in hill district of Dima Hasao due to massive landslides triggered by storms is a matter of serious concern, and it needs the concerned authorities single -minded focus. It may be mentioned here that during India's G20 Presidency in 2023, a new working group on disaster risk reduction was formed to encourage collective work by the G20 nations along with conducting multidisciplinary research and best practices in disaster risk. Contributions towards disaster risk reduction are every individual's responsibility; every little step of a person such as eco- friendly practices like planting trees, living a healthy life, attending awareness campaigns and practicing disaster prevention, capacity building etc., can prove to be really helpful in disaster management and bridging the gap in disaster risk reduction. A whole-government's holistic approach is of the utmost necessary to achieve the goals set in disaster risk reduction roadmap to minimize destruction, death, and injuries to the economy and to promote the process of development.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

What next?

In the repeat of the Bardowa police station attack two years ago, another police outpost named Khelmati PS was under attack from a crowd of criminals belonging to doubtful nationality for the death of an alleged criminal in police custody. After the post-mortem report, it was known that the cause of the death was due to heart attack, not due to police brutality as claimed by the mob. It is very unfortunate that some media channels gave their verdict without going through the real facts for publicity stunt due to which the OC of that PS was put under suspension. Anyway, after a proper investigation, the suspension order was revoked. Such unverified reporting against police personalsdemoralises the personal concerned in discharging their duties responsibly. It has now come to light that the mob attacking the PS had many hardened criminals, as we all know that Lakhimpur has become a den of criminals involved in fake currency and gold. Instances are galore where we find many local people have become victims of such criminals.

Yes, there is no doubt there are some black sheep in our police force. But as a whole, we are proud of the Assam Police for their efficiency.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Poor children deserve better

The right to education is a fundamental right that was brought into being through the 86th constitutional amendment in 2002. Every child is entitled to education and it is the duty of the government and the local bodies to ensure that. Article 21-A of the Constitution has declared that the state government shall provide free and compulsory education to all children in the 6-14 age group.

The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which came into vogue in 2010, looks perfect on paper. But poor implementation of the rules has made sure that compulsory education for poor children in the country is still a distant dream. Also, India's government schools are largely unkempt with no stakeholder genuinely interested in pumping life into them.

At the same time, government aided private schools are making money by charging students excessively. As a rule of thumb, socio-economically challenged children opt for aided schools though gaining admission into unaided private schools is their dream. Such children cannot afford to be taxed heavily. But the government should see to it that aided schools do not face a scarcity of funds.

The private educational institutions, which are expected to reserve 25 percent of the seats for children of weaker sections, are not doing so much to the detriment of such students. Under the circumstances, the state governments should take urgent stock of the situation.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)