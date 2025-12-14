Letters to The EDITOR: Distance Education Graduates and APSC

Distance Education graduates and APSC

I wish to draw public attention to an important concern arising from APSC Advertisement No. 33/2025 dated December 12, 2025, which states that only candidates who have completed their graduation in regular mode from UGC-recognised institutions are eligible to apply, while those who obtained their bachelor’s degree through distance mode are declared ineligible.

This provision has caused widespread concern among aspirants, as the University Grants Commission (UGC) has repeatedly clarified through its regulations that degrees awarded through UGC-recognised distance learning and open learning modes (approved by UGC-DEB) are academically equivalent to regular degrees for the purpose of employment and higher education. The UGC does not differentiate between regular and distance mode degrees once they are duly recognised.

Excluding candidates solely on the basis of the mode of study appears to be inconsistent with national higher education policy and undermines the principle of equal opportunity in public employment. Distance education has enabled thousands of students—especially from rural areas, economically weaker sections, and working backgrounds—to pursue higher education. Denying them eligibility despite possessing valid UGC-recognised degrees is both discouraging and unfair.

I earnestly hope the concerned authorities will review this eligibility clause and align recruitment rules with UGC norms, ensuring inclusivity, fairness, and justice in public recruitment.

Partha Pratim Mazumder

Nalbari, Assam

Cycles of life

At early dawn the sun raises its face, reflecting its reddish rays on the dazzling dewdrops on the bent grass. It starts moving in its natural course across the sky and, before dipping down in the western horizon, radiates its fading rays. The morning bathed in the sunshine presents a sight worth enjoying. The sun vanishes out of sight with the promise of rising the next day. The stage of youthhood is comparable to the spring season of nature. A youth becomes quite emotional and sees everything beautiful around him. He soars higher and higher on the wings of fancy. Romantic feelings and emotions overflow him. He begins to take interest in the opposite sex. During the age between forty and fifty, a man becomes calm and quiet. He keeps himself occupied in earning a living. His mind takes flight to the days of youth, and the recollections of the past appear like movies before his eyes. After a long stretch of years from his birth, a person treading on a long path of life reaches his old age. At this stage of life, he feels grief-stricken, reminiscing about the past jovial days; they feel as if they are called senior citizens to pacify them. The old men challenge their old age by applying black hair dye. They feel smart and fit.

Sometimes they reminisce about the jovial youthful days, and they feel as if from their heart various colourful butterflies were flying away from the core of their heart, and they become nostalgic. Old men challenge old age by colouring their grey hair black with hair dye. With the advance of medical science, useful medicines are available, with the result that the longevity of human life is lengthened. The best medicines of old age are books to be absorbed in reading the selected ones. If they have grandchildren, they can spend their time being playful and also can tell them fables. The old men feel lonely without companions with whom they can converse, exchanging their views. Even their sons and daughters keep aloof from them. Some hard-hearted ones keep their parents in old age and feel their duty is over. This culture is imported from the west.

Taking a walk in the morning will refresh them, keeping them mentally and physically fit. Once in a while some youths had a brisk walk on the road; they came across Fleming and, mocking at him, said, "Sir, you are already 80. He gave a befitting reply to them: "I shall live until I die." Like they cannot promise they will rejuvenate. None can escape the icy hand of death. Once they surrender themselves to Nemesis, leaving behind dear ones and the beautiful world forever.

Nurul Hussain

Mariani, Nakachari

Rising air pollution from construction

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the general public to the alarming increase in air pollution caused by uncontrolled construction activities. In recent years, rapid urbanisation has led to large-scale construction activities of buildings, flyovers, and commercial complexes. During the winter season it becomes difficult even to breathe in the air around the construction site because it is mostly filled with dust.

While development is necessary, the manner in which these activities are carried out is severely affecting the air quality. Despite guidelines mandating the use of dust-control measures such as water sprinkling, covering debris, and installing pollution barriers, many construction sites fail to follow these norms. Lack of strict monitoring and enforcement by the authorities further aggravates the situation. Due to the construction work on the overbridges, many roads have also been damaged. People who walk on the footpath also suffer from the dusty roads. I appeal to the civil authorities and pollution control board bodies to take immediate and strict action. Regular checking, penalties for non-compliance, and making eco-friendly practices compulsory should be ensured. The builders should also adopt eco-friendly methods of construction so as to reduce air pollution.

Trishna Sarania

(trishnasarania4@gmail.com)

‘Red beacon of fire safety audit’

The recent devastating Goa nightclub fire and pre-dawn massive fire at the Swagato Square (SOHUM Emporium) complex in the ABC area on GS Road, Guwahati, must serve as a wake-up call for everyone on fire safety audits of commercial establishments and public premises. It is true that a fire can happen anywhere and at any time. The outbreak of a fire, if not handled carefully, can lead to loss of life as well as valuable assets. Fire safety awareness is important among employees, staff and security guards to ensure that the last person to leave such places of work after duty hours carries out essential checks to prevent accidental outbreaks of fire. The editorial 'Red beacon of fire safety audit', published in your esteemed daily on December 11, has rightly highlighted that there is a widening gap between the fire safety preparedness, fire safety awareness among the residents and requirements in a fast-expanding city like Guwahati. All these need to be bridged in an accelerated manner to reduce vulnerability. Every individual ought to remember that fire prevention is a duty to be shared by everyone. It is not a responsibility to be left solely to the owner or occupier of a building or premises. Displaying fire safety protocols in commercial buildings and premises is a must to remind people about fire prevention. The city urgently needs robust capacity building of fire and emergency services proportionate to its rapid growth to deal with a fire. A professional fire safety training programme involving necessary steps is indispensable for every stakeholder of the society. Let us remember that adequate fire safety awareness not only helps in protecting oneself from hazards but also proves beneficial for those who are not able to help themselves.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

No reply

Through this letter of mine, I beg to narrate the experiences of one of my school friends, now settled in the USA since 1984. Recently I received a phone call from him informing me of his arrival at Guwahati to attend his cousin’s marriage ceremony. Two days later, I invited him for lunch, and accordingly, I motored to his residence situated at Beltola. On our way from his residence, he was mighty pleased by the sea of changes taking place at Guwahati since 2014. The flyovers, beautiful parks, big shopping malls, broad highways, hospitals, nursing homes, big commercial and private buildings, etc. all impressed him greatly. He said he felt like Rip Van Winkle, the character in a book that we read about during our school days. Four days later, on a fine morning, I received a phone call from my friend requesting me to pick him up from his place and take him to my residence to have a bath, which he had not had for two consecutive days, as there was no electricity and water supply in his locality without any prior notice. Very agitatedly, he asked me about the reasons.

I did not have any reply.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Guwahati's drainage system causing waterlogging

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the poor drainage system in Guwahati, which has become a major cause of inconvenience for the residents.

Even a few hours of rainfall is enough to flood major roads such as Zoo Road, Hatigaon, Six Mile, Bhangagarh, and many residential areas. The drains remain clogged with plastic waste, silt, and garbage due to irregular cleaning. As a result, water overflows onto the streets, causing traffic jams, damage to vehicles, and severe difficulties for office-goers and students. In many low-lying areas, floodwater even enters houses and shops, leading to property damage and health risks.

The situation becomes worse during the monsoon, when stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, increasing the chances of diseases like dengue and malaria. Despite repeated complaints from citizens, proper desilting and maintenance of drains are rarely carried out on time. I, therefore, request the authorities of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the Water Resources Department to take urgent steps to clean and upgrade the drainage system, ensure regular waste disposal, and implement long-term flood-control measures. Immediate action is needed to prevent Guwahati from repeatedly facing the waterlogging crisis every year.

Rishika Ligira

(rishikaligira0@gmail.com)

Christmas carols in the East Indian Marathi language

Mumbai's well-known singer and composer, Crompton Texeira, has released his latest album of Christmas carols on YouTube. Crompton Texeira is a legend of the East Indian Marathi stage and has several songs to his credit, all sung in the East Indian Marathi dialect. Most of his songs have got a religious touch and keep your feet tapping on the floor. This Christmas, one of his songs, 'Silent Night', will become 'Sum Sum Raat'. Another song sung by him worth mentioning is 'Sun Aaila Natal'. Those of you who would like to watch the video can watch it on the following link:

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)