Letters to the Editor: Diwali firecracker pollution concerns

Diwali firecracker pollution concerns

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the general public towards the harmful effects of bursting firecrackers during Diwali. Although Diwali is a festival of lights, happiness and togetherness, the excessive use of firecrackers causes serious air and noise pollution, affecting human beings, birds and other living creatures.

The smoke and harmful gases released by firecrackers can affect the delicate respiratory systems of newborn babies and may cause breathing difficulties. Moreover, loud explosions can disturb their sleep and interrupt breastfeeding, causing discomfort to both infants and mothers.

Elderly people, particularly those who are resting or sleeping at night, may suffer from discomfort due to polluted air and excessive noise. Patients suffering from high blood pressure, heart disease and other serious health conditions may experience stress, anxiety and physical discomfort. People who have pacemakers or other heart problems also need a quiet place to live, away from loud and sudden explosions. Birds are equally vulnerable to firecrackers. Many birds and their young ones remain in their nests, resting or sleeping during the night. Sudden loud explosions can frighten them, disturb their sleep, cause panic and even force them to abandon their nests. Smoke and harmful air pollutants can also affect their health.

We should remember that our celebrations must not become a source of suffering for newborn babies, elderly people, patients, birds and their young ones. Instead of bursting firecrackers, we can celebrate Diwali by lighting traditional earthen lamps, decorating our homes and sharing happiness with family, friends and neighbours. Using earthen lamps will also help preserve our traditional pottery culture and support local artisans.

I therefore appeal to everyone to avoid bursting firecrackers and celebrate Diwali in a peaceful, environmentally friendly and compassionate manner. Let us show concern for every living being and ensure that our happiness does not disturb the peace, health and safety of others. Let Diwali be a festival of lights, not noise and pollution.

Julimoni Chamuah,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Celebrating National Education Day

National Education Day is celebrated in India on 11th November every year. It is observed on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, the first Education Minister of independent India, a great freedom fighter, scholar and visionary. Azad believed that a nation cannot progress without education. For him, education was not just about bookish knowledge and examinations but about building character, unity and a strong nation. He said that education is the key to remove poverty, ignorance and social inequality. After independence, Azad laid the foundation of modern education in India. Under his leadership, the University Grants Commission (UGC) was established, and institutions like IITs, IISc and many central universities were planned. He worked for free and compulsory primary education, adult education, and education for girls. He wanted every child, irrespective of caste, religion, gender or economic background, to get equal opportunity to learn. Today, his vision is more relevant than ever. India has made great progress in literacy and technology, but many challenges remain. Many children still drop out of school due to poverty, lack of teachers and poor facilities. The digital divide became clear during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many students could not attend online classes. At the same time, unemployment, addiction to social media, and lack of moral values are affecting the youth.

National Education Day reminds us that real education is not only for getting a job but also for becoming a responsible citizen. It should develop skills, scientific thinking, creativity and respect for others. However, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad was a strong opponent of the partition of India and a lifelong champion of Hindu-Muslim unity. He rejected the Two-Nation Theory, believing that Hindus and Muslims had shared a common culture, language and history for centuries. Until the end, he tried to prevent Partition, calling it a great tragedy. After independence, through education and national integration, he worked to make Indians feel Indian first, proving that diversity is India's strength, not its weakness. On this auspicious day, students, teachers and parents must take a pledge to value true education. If we follow Azad’s ideals, we can build an educated, united and developed India. That will be the true tribute to him.

Arshad Ali,

Guwahati