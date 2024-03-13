Letters to the Editor: Domestic cricket time-table

Domestic cricket time-table

The packed schedule of the Ranji Trophy, the premier domestic cricket tournament, has rightfully worried cricketing greats and players alike. Each team in the Ranji Trophy elite groups this year played seven four-day matches in one and a-half months, with a gap of three days between each match. The knockouts are five-day matches, and the enormous amount of travel involved tends to sap the energy levels of players. Admittedly, the players are caught in a catch-22 situation. There was a time when Indian cricket stalwarts never missed their domestic engagements. Then, there were a few international tournaments. However, that should not deter a player from playing the good old Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy, besides the Deodhar Trophy.

With young legs knocking at Indian doors, established veterans can no longer rest on their laurels. Ranji Trophy matches will help players sharpen their dwindling skills, and this prestigious national tournament is far better than any type of intense net practice. The senior cricket selection committee must ensure that while the Team India players play consistently in the Ranji Trophy and the Duleep Trophy when they do not have any international engagements, it is equally important to decongest the domestic timetable so that there is enough breathing space for the players that will allow them to perform to the best of their abilities. Also, the BCCI should time the semi-finals and finals prudently to ensure the presence of Indian cricketers.

Ganapathi Bhatt

