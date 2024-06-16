Letters to the EDITOR: Domestic violence

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Domestic violence

The most prevalent form of violence against females worldwide is domestic violence. It has a huge impact on the physical, mental, and social health of women. Generally, the majority of cases in India occur just because women try to hide what's happening to them. Actually, she herself doesn't keep quiet; she is kept quiet by compelling her to accept that, being her husband, the man has the right to use violence.

But the thing is: who gives a man the right to beat a woman? It's not written in the seven pledges of marriage or in any book in this world. A father hands his daughter in marriage to introduce her to a new world, not to become her to be a toy of the man she is married to who, often vents out his anger on her. Domestic violence is associated with illiteracy of females. Most women are not aware of their rights. Also, the mindset in society of projecting husbands as the sole authorities in the households needs to be changed. If a girl returns to her home after becoming a victim of violence, she is humiliated, and the father has to face some odd questions.

Basically, the most particular reason for the occurrence of domestic violence is the mindset of people; instead of raising a voice for the woman, she is humiliated and accused. She has to suffer even to save her father's honour.

Shame on a society that does allow a woman to ensure justice to another woman, for all injustices being meted out to her!

Nothing will change just by venting anger or cursing. We need to create awareness among the people.

The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 is the legislation of the Parliament of India enacted to protect women from domestic violence. Being a citizen of this country, everyone should know about this act. Some such organizations should also be established in the community that support women's rights and increase awareness.

Nupur

(nupurdevi00@gmail.com)

Livestock rearing to empower women

I am writing to highlight the crucial role of livestock rearing in empowering women in Assam. In many rural areas of Assam, women are the primary caretakers of livestock, providing them with a vital source of income and financial independence. The income from livestock products like milk, eggs, and meat helps women support household expenses, invest in education, and improve the living standards of their families.

Community programmes offering resources such as microloans and veterinary services have been in-strumental in supporting women in this sector. However, challenges like limited access to land and credit needs still exist, and these should be addressed through gender-sensitive policies and interven-tions. Empowering women through livestock rearing is essential for rural development and gender equality in Assam. I urge policymakers and development agencies to invest in initiatives that support women in this vital industry.

Dr. Kukil Saikia

College of Veterinary Science Khanapara, Guwahati