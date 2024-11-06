Letters to the Editor: Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Social Vision

Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Social Vision

Our heartfelt gratitude goes to Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan for giving us the golden opportunity to know about the multifaceted musical talent of the Bharat Ratna awardee and ''Bard of Brahmaputra.'' Bhupen Hazarika, whose songs are all-time favourites for the listeners of all walks of life, as Dr. Hazarika's unwavering empathy for those who suffer and endure hardship helps us to see ourselves as a part of a larger human family that is bound together by shared struggles in the face of adversity for a better world. Dr. Hazarika's lifelong evergreen creation is not a celebration of Assamese culture but also a powerful articulation of universal values, which must serve as a source of inspiration and guidance to social and political activists, artists, and ordinary individuals to yearn for a just and compassionate world. The life and works of Dr. Hazarika must inspire everyone, more particularly the young generation, to foster religious tolerance and understanding among different communities to build a ''Vikasit Bharat” where compassion, understanding, and social justice prevail. The writer has rightly said that Dr. Hazarika's pursuit of education from Banaras Hindu University to Columbia University in New York broadened his horizons and profoundly influenced his musical direction when Dr. Hazarika encountered artists like Paul Robson, particularly the latter's iconic song ''Old Man River''. Now, we feel that our new generation must come forward and express an indomitable desire to undertake in-depth study and research works on Dr. Hazarika's enduring legacy that reminds us that music is not merely a form of entertainment but a powerful vehicle for social transformation and collective responsibilities towards the marginalised communities, including farmers, labourers, and indigenous people, so that they get rid of socio-economic challenges and systematic inequalities.

Bull-taming sport

‘Bull-taming’ sport is widely practised in the southern part of the country with varied names. In Tamil Nadu, the highly controversial ‘Jallikattu’ has stood the test of time. ‘Hori habba’ or ‘Kobbari hori’ is a popular bull taming sport in some pockets of north and coastal Karnataka. ‘Kambala’ is a traditional bull race that is held in rural areas of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts and parts of Kerala. Although organisers of all these events claim that they follow every clause in the ‘rulebook’ to ensure the safety and security of the bulls and the people, casualties during these sporting events are quite common. Hori habba, where participants try to snatch the ‘kobbari’ tied to the bull's neck for a reward, has witnessed six deaths since January due to negligent organisers who, most of the time, fail to obtain written permission from the authorities to conduct the event.

It is pertinent to note that five of the six who died in ‘hori habba’ in the last ten months were spectators, thereby making it clear that the bulls, in their frantic bid to escape from the 'players', ran into the stands, if any, and crushed some members of the audience to death. Either there were no barricades or they were too fragile to withstand the strength of the marauding bulls. These incidents happen because organisers and the local administration do not seem to care two hoots about unambiguous Supreme Court guidelines.

Children need to be properly nurtured

November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day in India, and on this day I would like to emphasise the importance of welfare, education, and a safe and happy childhood for children globally. Children have a right to education and to enjoy their childhood playing and studying. Parents should also try to be friendly with their children to understand their needs and respond to them in the best way possible. We should abstain from hiring children as labourers of any kind. Parents also should try to be friendly with their children to understand their needs and respond to them in the best way possible. I would also say that even children hold the social responsibility to learn moral values from their parents, to learn sincerely from their schools, and to develop communicative, social, and other personality skills by participating in various social, humanitarian, and environmental events and campaigns. After all, the children of today are the leaders of tomorrow. The future of our nation is in our hands. Teaching starts at home, and we, as parents, must realise that the onus is on us to provide the right environment and instill the right teaching right from the very start.

