Letters to The EDITOR: Ebola scare hits African nations

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Ebola scare hits African nations

The India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS), scheduled to be held in New Delhi between May 28 and May 31, has been postponed due to the spread of the Ebola viral infection in African countries such as Uganda, Congo and South Sudan. The prevalence of Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus (BDBV), for which no vaccine is available and whose treatment is primarily symptomatic and supportive, has understandably created panic in these African nations. Moreover, an increasing number of cases are being reported in conflict zones, making it difficult for authorities to trace displaced persons displaying symptoms and signs of Ebola.

Sudden fever, headache and muscle pain, with or without vomiting, diarrhoea and nasal bleeding, characterise the disease. In India, travellers who develop symptoms within 21 days of arriving from Ebola-affected nations are expected to seek medical attention and report the illness. Those who have had direct contact with the blood or body fluids - such as sweat, urine, vomit or semen - of suspected or confirmed Ebola patients should immediately inform airport officials upon arrival.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

gbhat13@gmail.com

India's expanding global outreach

PM Modi's tours of five nations - the UAE, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, and Italy - recently reflected India's efforts to diversify partnerships amid the ongoing global crisis and build trust through diplomatic manoeuvring. His mention of a rule-based world order reveals India's support for a cooperative atmosphere where countries can achieve their developmental goals through agreements and genuine diplomacy rather than wars and sanctions. Today, investment in AI, semiconductors, and renewable energy remains central to a nation's technological supremacy and energy sufficiency. Through this tour, India has tried to align itself with countries that are pioneers in these sectors. To achieve climate resilience, India understands the value of support from Nordic nations, which are champions in green technologies and clean energy transitions. Therefore, these visits are now being seen as diplomacy that goes beyond economic transactions and also prioritises environmental concerns.

At a time when multilateralism has become a strategic necessity for navigating an uncertain world, such visits stand as a significant move to strengthen supply chains, explore new markets, and integrate foreign expertise with domestic talent. India has long aimed to transform itself into an innovative hub, and by engaging with countries like Sweden, it has signalled its intent to build an ecosystem that facilitates wealth creation through the commercialization of new ideas, technologies, and business models. By targeting an expansion of bilateral trade to 20 billion Euros by 2029, India and Italy have established cooperation spanning defence, technology, trade, and culture. Such announcements reflect the growing investment appetite of both countries, bringing them closer together. In a world where economic uncertainty is hampering long-term growth agendas, India has entered the European market at the right time to diversify imports and create new avenues to reduce its dependency on a single bloc.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Jorhat