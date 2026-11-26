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Ecological Plunder

When hills are carved up for commercial avarice and forests are stripped bare under the noses of enforcement agencies, environmental governance becomes a casualty of institutional apathy. The reported illegal excavation of hills and timber smuggling along the Assam–Meghalaya border should therefore set alarm bells ringing. Nearly 30 trucks allegedly ferry excavated earth from Meghalaya every day without valid challans, exposing a disturbing nexus between illicit extraction, transportation and regulatory complicity.

Such unbridled depredation is not merely a question of revenue leakage; it constitutes an ecological time bomb. Unregulated hill cutting destabilises slopes, accelerates soil erosion, aggravates flash floods and increases the vulnerability of downstream settlements. Timber smuggling, meanwhile, depletes forest cover, disrupts biodiversity and undermines the ecological resilience of an already fragile landscape. The cumulative consequences transcend state boundaries, making the situation an interstate environmental concern rather than a territorial dispute.

The Assam and Meghalaya governments must stop passing the buck and institute coordinated surveillance through joint enforcement teams. Digital transit permits, GPS-enabled truck tracking, weighbridge inspections and surprise checkpoints could plug existing loopholes. Authorities must scrutinise mining leases, transport challans and forest transit documents, identify the financiers behind these operations and prosecute offenders under applicable environmental, mining and forest laws. Whistle-blowers should also receive adequate protection.

The National Green Tribunal’s environmental jurisprudence and the constitutional mandate under Articles 48A and 51A(g) reinforce the imperative of ecological stewardship. Revenue considerations cannot legitimise environmental vandalism.

If these illegal operations are allowed to carry on unchecked, tomorrow's generations will inherit denuded hills, ravaged forests and irreversible ecological scars. The hills must not be allowed to pay the price for administrative indifference and criminal avarice.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat.

Plastic waste

in Bharulu river

It is indeed a matter of enormous regret that the widespread pollution of the Bharulu River, more particularly the stretch beneath the old Bharulu bridge, has reflected India’s wider urban crisis. Today, the Bharalu flows as a sluggish ribbon of dark water. Plastic flows along with its surface. Sewage enters through drains. As winter approaches, white foam will spread across its surface, turning the river into a spectacle of pollution. Sadly, the city has learned to live with its disappearance. The inflow of pollutants and microplastics into the Brahmaputra River through the Bharulu is a serious concern for the native fish population and other aquatic species. The river pollution has also posed a potential threat to the endangered Gangatic river dolphins, found in the Brahmaputra River. Despite repeated cleanup drives and civic initiatives, waste dumping along the Bharulu continues unabated. Reversing every intervention cannot be the solution. There is a need for interceptor pipe drains along the Bharalu River to collect the sewage from either of the rivers. Industries should stop discharging their effluent directly into the drains without treatment. Another urgent need is robust waste filtration and sewage treatment plants which must operate consistently for checking microplastics and contaminated water of the Bharulu. The major drains entering the Bharalu and Bahini should be mapped and monitored. Each pollution source should be identified. The problem of encroachment and obstruction must be addressed. Stricter penalties against illegal dumping urgently needed. In short, it may be said that the responsibility is shared, but it is not equal. Public authorities have the power to plan, regulate, build and enforce. They must lead. Every major polluter and every responsible authority must be made visible and accountable. We cannot allow a natural waterway that once carried the life of a city to now carry the city's waste. Let’s resolve Bharalu’s pollution problem together, as it is an urban resilience problem.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Defamation laws

Reputation, it is said, takes years to build, yet one bad word or deed can destroy an edifice of painstakingly cultivated character. The choices one makes in life sum up one's character, while chance means nothing. The rise in defamation cases in India, though expected, is food for thought. Both civil and criminal defamation exist in Indian law, with the Law of Torts governing the former and section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) defining the latter. A fair comment in the public interest, the touchstone for a defendant to demonstrate his case, is quite intricate.

How can a defendant irrefutably prove the absolute truth? Given this challenge, it is critical to differentiate between criticism and defamation. Relying on civil defamation would suit the country better. More often than not, defamation laws affect a broad cross-section of society, including the government and its institutions. Therefore, the articles of the Constitution concerning the right to free speech and the right to reputation, as part of the right to life, warrant a revisit.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)