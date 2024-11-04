Letters to the Editor: Efficacy of tree plantation

Efficacy of tree plantation

Tree planting has become an integral part of national festival celebrations, highlighting the vital human-nature connection. Notably, distinguished guests participate in tree planting ceremonies, lending gravity to these events.

However, I question the efficacy of these programmes. Are concrete measures taken to conserve the planted trees? Unfortunately, trees at celebration venues are frequently left exposed and vulnerable, leading to their untimely demise. This disregard for plant well-being raises concerns about our collective apathy towards nature. If festival organizers cannot ensure the long-term survival of these trees, what is the purpose of undertaking such initiatives? Shouldn't we prioritize meaningful, sustainable actions over superficial gestures?

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup.

Patriotic movies inspire

Among the Diwali film releases, the Tamil film 'Amaran'—a biopic based on the life of one of India's most fearless and greatest soldiers of all times, Major Mukund Varadarajan—is all set to create records at the box office in India and abroad.

'Amaran' is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan's Raak Kamal Films. It is a poignant biopic that pays tribute to the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who sacrificed his life for his country fighting against hardcore terrorists in an incident in Shopian district in 2014. He was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery.

Starring actors Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the film beautifully portrays themes of love, duty, family life, and patriotism, making it a must-see movie. Excellent reviews and a heavy rush to watch the movie clearly show that it is on its path to become a blockbuster. The movie with a strong patriotic story line with Major Mukunds military operation as the background, also depicting heart-touching love and family life, has conquered the hearts of the young and the old.

The film is sure to inspire more filmmakers to churn out movies with patriotic subjects. Films with subjects like patriotism and nationalism based on true stories, if infused with good story line, screenplay, and direction and blending them with hi-tech cinematic effects and carefully written scripts, can make for interesting viewing. J. P. Dutta's Border, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942—a love story, Maniratnam's Roja, Chetan Anand's Haqeeqat, Anil Sharma's Gaddar ek Prem Katha, Uri—the surgical strike, to name a few, are films that had patriotism as the subject and did wonders at the box office in the past. These patriotic films, besides providing immense entertainment, serve as a guide for the younger generation to imbibe the essence of our freedom struggle, our national security, and our love for the mother land.Besides, these films serve as lessons to be learnt about our great martyrs and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

M Pradyu

(pradyumukund22@gmail.com)