Letters to the EDITOR: Eid Mubarak

Eid Mubarak

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and will be celebrated with great fanfare across all the states of India on April 11, i.e., today.

In Mumbai alone, over five lakh Muslims go out early in the morning dressed in their finery to offer their special Eid congregational prayers as a form of thanksgiving at the 800-plus mosques.

After the prayers, people joyfully greet each other with hugs and greetings of ‘Eid Mubarak’.

The festival marks the culmination of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which Muslims observe a stringent dawn-to-dusk fast in which water is also not even permitted to be drunk.

After offering the Eid ‘namaaz’ (prayers), it is time for the celebrations to begin with family, friends, neighbours, and community members savouring and serving each other the festival’s special dish of ‘sheer-korma’ (a sweet preparation of milk, vermicelli, and dry fruits).

JubelD’Cruz,

jubeldcruz@yahoo.com

Price rise hits

consumers hard

Your front page news item ‘Price rise: consumers to developers feel the pinch’ (April 10) has drawn the attention of every conscious denizen. On one hand, there is a high-voltage war of words heating up the political discourse for the ensuing parliamentary polls across the state; on the other hand, the rise in prices of essential commodities and construction materials has hit the lower middle and middle classes hard. A large section of consumers who get free food items from the government do not feel the pinch. But what about the other sections of consumers who depend on the market for every food item? When all officials are busy round-the-clock with election duties, who will listen to the consumers’ plight? Traders are also trying to take advantage of the situation, fleecing consumers for all they’re worth. Unless the authorities take drastic steps to crack the whip on the business circle, the common consumer will continue to suffer. Why cannot price rise be an important agenda item for the candidates during the election campaign?

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

China’s unilateral

renaming of locations in Arunachal Pradesh

I am writing to express my concern regarding China’s recent unilateral decision to rename 30 locations in Arunachal Pradesh with Chinese and Tibetan names as part of its ongoing efforts to assert territorial claims over the northeastern Indian state.

This move, the fourth of its kind, comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh, where he inaugurated the Sela Tunnel, a vital infrastructure project aimed at enhancing troop movement in the mountainous region. Despite India’s repeated rejection of such renaming attempts and firm assertion of Arunachal Pradesh’s integral status, China persists in its provocative actions. It is evident that these renaming exercises serve as a means for China to project its baseless claims over Arunachal Pradesh, which it considers part of the southern region of the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR). However, it is crucial to emphasize that Arunachal Pradesh has always been and will continue to be an integral and inalienable part of India.

The timing of China’s latest renaming spree, coupled with its ongoing military standoff with India in the Ladakh sector since May 2020, raises serious concerns about the state of bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries. China’s attempt to rewrite geographical names without consent and in violation of established norms is a blatant disregard for international principles and undermines efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region.

In light of these developments, it is imperative for the international community to support India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and urge China to refrain from such provocative actions that only exacerbate tensions in the region.

Ashmita Nandi,

Dibrugarh University

About tall trees and birds’ nests

Birds are one of the most beautiful creations of nature. Conservation of birds and biodiversity is being given top priority nowadays by the organizations and people of our state, which is a good sign for the sake of our ecology. Majuli, the river island, is not lagging behind in this regard. The islanders and some organizations are working for the conservation of birdlife and wildlife. Very recently, an organization called “Majulir Sahitya” with the help of the people held a big bird festival to preserve a specific bird area of the island. As per news reports, the festival, called the “Chorai Chung Festival 2024,” was successful in creating great awareness among the village people. Events like the bird festivals are beneficial, and they can induce some nature-loving people from the new generation to work in the conservation field. It is earnestly expected that the new generation from the holy place will come forward to shoulder the responsibility to conserve the natural legacy of Majuli. As someone who spent many years on the island, I still cherish my work with my friends in the field of conservation. In the words of William Wordsworth,

“For oft, when on my coach I lie In vacant or in pensive mood. They flash upon that inward eye Which is the bliss of solitude.” I saw tall Simalu trees (Silk Cotton tree - Bombaxceiba), on the top of which there were the breeding nests of the open-billed storks. Such tall trees with birds were the real beauty to me and caught my eye. I cannot forget that very scene of huge breeding nests of the open-billed storks on a single giant simalu tree at Kuhiarbari Gaon and one at Jengraimukh. During that time, I used to report on biodiversity from Majuli to a leading Assamese daily. In 2001, I had a clash with some miscreants when I tried to prevent them from killing the innocent mother birds and their siblings. They killed two sacks of birds and carried them away to have a feast. The problem was discussed in a public meeting, and a nature organization was formed. After the incident and the formation of the organization, such scenarios started changing gradually for the better in that place, with the help of some nature activists. The memories often still haunt me. Birds and tall trees are the real treasure and beauty of Majuli. The traveller visiting Majuli would definitely be overjoyed to see such nature’s beauty along with the river island’s culture and acknowledge the existence of rich heritage there.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Kudos to STF



I am writing to express my admiration for the commendable work of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam following their recent crackdown on drug trafficking in Guwahati. The decisive action undertaken by the STF on April 9, 2024, at Rup Konwar Path under Basistha Police Station’s jurisdiction, is a testament to their unwavering commitment to combating the scourge of the illicit drug trade. The apprehension of suspects and seizure of significant quantities of illicit substances, including approximately 1 kilogram of suspected ‘pure heroin’ with a market value of around Rs 10 crore, showcases the effectiveness of their operation. It is reassuring to witness law enforcement agencies like the STF taking proactive measures to combat the menace of drug trafficking. Their unwavering determination and vigilance serve as a beacon of hope for our society, signalling a resolute stand against the destructive impact of drugs on our communities.

Sabina Ahmed,

Dibrugarh University