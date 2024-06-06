Letters to the Editor: Eighteenth Lok Sabha

Eighteenth Lok Sabha

After a boringly lengthy election schedule of 45 days, the hurly-burly of the 18th Lok Sabha polls has come to an end with the counting of votes on June 4. The electorate has given a status-quo verdict in favour of Narendra Modi to lead a third term of the NDA government at the Centre in a row, with a reduced margin. Against common expectation, however, the BJP has failed to get a majority on its own against the United Opposition of the INDI Alliance, which put up a tough contest. Modiji will constantly feel pressure from his alliance partners to fulfil his poll-bound promises.

Surprisingly, some journalists appear to ride on the coattails of politicians. In the press meet held by the Congress party in the same evening, they asked a convenient question to Khargeji and Rahul Gandhi about whether the latter would stake claim to form a government with the help of NDA allies since the BJP has not secured a majority of its own. This is an affront to professional morality. The electorate is mostly concerned with the holding of elections in the extreme weather of the scorching April-May-June period. Sadly, nearly 33 poll officials have died of heatstroke in line with their poll duties. The Election Commission of India should keep this in mind while finalising the election calendar in the future. Secondly, the duration of the polling schedule should be reduced to a shorter period to allow people of all walks of life to do their normal callings. Last but not least, the ECI should regulate and control gorgeous rallies by the political parties during the election campaign to relieve the common people's strain on the streets from roadblocks and traffic- jams.

Pannalal Dey,

Guwahati.

End of AIUDF?

We usually observe aftereffects after any great event, be it natural or manmade. The greatest aftereffect of the general election is the demolition of one regional political party in the state, named AIUDF. AIUDF’s mentor, Badruddin Ajmal, a self-styled messiah of the minority people and a total outsider of Dhubri, has been totally routed in his own bastion by his rival, also an outsider of Dhubri, a sitting Congress MLA. Along with Badruddin Ajmal, all his candidates were rejected by the ‘linguistic minority’ in the last general election. Some time ago, the AIUDF was the deciding factor in the election outcome of western Assam, some parts of central Assam, and the Barak Valley. With the lock-stock barrel ousting of the AIUDF, it will be the Congress whom the linguistic minority will accept as their master. In this regard, APCC president Bhupen Borah deserves all kudos for opposing the AIUDF tooth and nail. It will be interesting to watch the outcome of poll results in the coming assembly election in 2026 in the state where AIUDF will most likely not be a deciding factor. The ‘linguistic minority’ community may opt for Congress once again. The demolition of AIUDF is no doubt a great aftereffect of the last general election. I wish Badruddin Sahab all the best for his future political career.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.