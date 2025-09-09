Letters to the EDITOR: Elected to Loot?

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Elected to loot?

Ultimately the two main rivals of BTR—Hagrama Mohilary of the BPF and Pramod Boro of the UPPL—have filed their nomination papers for the ensuing BTC elections. While doing so, they also have submitted affidavits declaring their properties, either in cash or kind.

Any person with a weak heart is advised not to go through the affidavits submitted by the BPF and UPPL chiefs. Any sane person will fail to understand how a person devoted to serving the people can amass wealth of this magnitude within such a short period. Do they have ‘Alladin’s lamp’ in their possession? I pity the electors of BTAD for being forced to elect such leaders, as they are not supposed to elect someone to rob them.

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

Plastic doesn’t

go anywhere

Recently, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has detected heavy plastic waste and garbage clogging the drains in Dighalipukhuri, disrupting waste flow. Needless to say, plastic waste chokes stormwater drains, washes up on beaches and riverfronts and contributes to flooding in cities. This plastic used and discarded by us is returned as a stark reminder that even when plastic leaves our sight, it doesn’t go anywhere. In fact, it returns in the monsoon to remind the city of its inefficiency, carelessness and disdain for plastic waste. Guwahati, Assam’s largest city, generates 120 tonnes of plastic a day, almost a fifth of its total waste, and is still struggling with an ageing drainage system now choked with plastic waste. Our city drains are not designed to carry plastic. So, desilting water bodies in Guwahati to increase drain capacity and improve flow will prove effective if plastic wrappers, bags and packets and thermocol sheets do not float on their surface. So, it needs to be mentioned here that India has among the highest amounts of mismanaged plastic waste. A study from 2021 found that close to 1000 rivers account for 80 per cent of global riverine plastic waste that goes into the world’s oceans. Another study in 2018 found that three of the largest rivers in the world that carry plastic – Brahmaputra, Indus and Ganga – flow through India. If we want smooth drainage across the city, we must make it a habit not to throw plastic or waste in drains right from today and now. Then only the GMC’s drive in making ‘Mur Guwahati Sikon Guwahati’ will be effective and successful.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Fare hike

of e-rickshaws

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to express my concern and disappointment regarding the recent and sudden fare hike imposed by e-rickshaw operators on the route from Beltola Bishnu Rabha Path to Kerakuchi.

Until recently, the fare for this route was Rs. 10. However, starting from 1st September 2025, it has been arbitrarily increased to Rs. 20. When questioned, the drivers claimed that the increase was based on instructions from the government. However, there has been no official notification or public announcement regarding such a fare revision.

Furthermore, it has come to my notice that these e-rickshaws are operating illegally on the Bishnu Rabha Path to Bhetapara route without proper permission. Despite this, not only are they continuing to ply on the route, but they have also doubled the fare without any oversight. This raises serious concerns about the regulatory role and effectiveness of the RTO, Kamrup Metro. How can unauthorised vehicles operate freely and implement fare hikes without accountability?

I request the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and initiate appropriate action. Public transportation should remain affordable and regulated, and such unchecked practices directly affect the common people.

Samar Deb

Ghoramara, Guwahati

Grandparents akin to angels

Grandparents’ Day, which was observed on September 8, celebrates the bond between grandparents and grandchildren.

Grandparents not only love us more than our parents but also teach us some of life’s most important lessons. They play an integral role in shaping our lives, guiding us when we are lost, standing by us in adversity, consoling us in emotional moments, helping us in need, and protecting us in trouble. We must always cherish their love and warmth, as no one can replace them. Through their prayers and good wishes, we succeed in life and progress toward our goals.

Grandparents are like angels in disguise. They silently watch over us and pray for us. They provide a safe space we can always count on. They help in the learning and growth of their children and grandchildren, while also fostering good habits and moral values. They are like vitamins for a child’s development. They shaped our parents into who they are, and in turn, our parents love and care for us just as they were cared for by their parents. My grandparents have shown me what it means to live a life of fun, kindness, and generosity. Grandparents are the eldest and most respected members of the family. They often take responsibility for the entire household. It is a blessing to have them with us. Their wisdom helps guide us through life’s challenges. Grandparents are truly essential to a complete and loving family.

Jubel D’Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)