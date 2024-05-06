Letters to the Editor: Elections: A culture of hope

Elections: A culture of hope

Your Sunday, May 5, editorial 'Voters Awareness' has rightly said that despite a better literacy rate and increasing awareness among the people, quite a large number of citizens still do not realize the importance of exercising their franchise during elections. The recent drive, in which around 15 lakh school students have written letters to their parents under the "Sankalpa Patra ''initiative in the state, was indeed a praiseworthy step to impart voter education to students at a young age on school premises. Students, in their letters, appealed to their parents to cast conscience votes. Such a unique approach will not only help in strengthening the foundation of the democratic process, but it will also contribute immensely to the spirit of the ''Chunav ka Parv,Desh ka Garv'' campaign as envisioned by the Election Commission of India. It is pertinent to mention here that in the present scenario, where one can witness active participation and involvement in the political consciousness of the nation, it can be said that elections and the right to vote are acting as important agencies for arousing cultural and collective consciousness among the masses. The representatives of the people are the representatives of hope and optimism. By casting our votes, we are undoubtedly contributing to the building of a nation that aspires for a future, not solely through a physical ballot but by instigating the sentiments of the ballot. Hence, elections are indicators that a civilization is alive and striving for a better and more promising future.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

NOTA is a paradox!

We know for sure that the meaning of universal adult franchise refers to all citizens who are 18 years of age and older, irrespective of their caste, creed, education, religion, race, and economic status, being free to vote in the elections to the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies. And the Indian Constitution has granted this right to its citizens. Before the commencement of any election, the ECI (Election Commission of India) used to insist that its citizens vote in the election through various mediums. Then what is the point of keeping NOTA (none of the above) in the EVM? Pressing the NOTA button in the EVM can’t be considered voting. In my opinion, it is a waste of time for the voter as well as for ECI and nothing else. Instead, ECI should fix some well-thought-out pre-qualification norms to allow or reject candidates to contest elections. All credentials of the aspirant candidates are accessible to ECI, not to voters. In my opinion, NOTA is a paradox. ECI needs to review this.

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati

Restore air connectivity for Barak Valley

Through your esteemed daily, I am writing to express my pressing concern regarding the discontinuation of air services in the Barak Valley, particularly the Silchar-Guwahati route operated by Flybig Airlines. The sudden halt in service has left the residents of this landlocked region in a dire situation, exacerbated by rail congestion and road blockades due to recent weather-related incidents. The promise of cheaper air travel was a beacon of hope for the people of Barak Valley, offering a vital lifeline amidst challenging transportation conditions. However, the abrupt cessation of FlyBig flights has plunged the community into uncertainty and hardship.

It is disheartening to learn that despite continued payment of rental fees to the airport authority, Flybig has not upheld its commitment to the local staff, leaving them unpaid and reducing their numbers. This situation not only affects the livelihoods of these individuals but also disrupts essential services for the entire community.

While Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has acknowledged the withdrawal of services, conflicting statements from Flybig Operational Incharge of Northeast, Ratan Ambure, regarding the potential resumption of service only add to the confusion and frustration of the residents. With railway services to Silchar suspended for repair and road access blocked due to landslides, reliable air service is more crucial than ever for the people of Barak Valley. The sudden increase in flight prices further compounds the challenges faced by residents, many of whom rely on affordable air travel for essential needs such as medical care, education, and business.

In light of these circumstances, I urge the relevant authorities to expedite efforts to restore air connectivity to the Barak Valley. Transparent communication and swift action are essential to address the immediate needs of the community and prevent further hardship.

Ashmita Nandi

Dibrugarh University