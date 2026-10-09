Letters to The EDITOR: Electoral Reforms should Strengthen Democracy

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Electoral reforms should strengthen democracy

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to the ongoing debate surrounding the revision of electoral rolls. The process of updating voter lists is essential for maintaining the credibility of elections, but it must be carried out with the utmost care and transparency.

Every eligible citizen deserves a fair opportunity to remain on the electoral roll. At the same time, removing duplicate, incorrect or ineligible entries is equally important. Therefore, the authorities should provide clear procedures for verification and adequate opportunities for citizens to raise objections or correct their details.

Political parties have every right to question decisions they consider problematic, but the matter should be discussed based on facts and through constitutional mechanisms rather than through political confrontation. The Election Commission, on its part, must communicate its procedures clearly and address genuine public concerns promptly. Free and fair elections depend not only on accurate voter lists but also on the confidence of citizens. Electoral reforms should therefore serve the voter first and politics second.

Bismita Sarma

Tihu College, Tihu