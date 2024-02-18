Letters to the EDITOR: Elephant apple tree

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Elephant apple tree

Our state is endowed with an unmatched natural bounty. Some of our natural vegetation is from our ancestral properties, which we continue to enjoy without new cultivation. Mangoes, blackberries, guavas, dates, Burmese grapes, hog plums, bokoto plums, and gooseberries were once naturally abundant in our rural environment. Besides these fruits, elephant apples (Dillenia indica, or ou tenga in Assamese) were available and found everywhere in Assam. But now, the elephant-apple fruit trees are gradually disappearing from the villages. People seem to be less bothered by the decline of this particular tree in our surroundings. Their utter negligence may one day pose a threat to the availability of this well-rounded fruit. The day is not far away when people will suffer for want of this important fruit and finds it hard to get a single one when needed. Elephant apple trees play a significant role in our folk literature as well. “Ou gochor komal kuhi bhatou pori khai," “Oure gochote mouye baah lole dada pari diya khaon,” etc., are popular biya naam or bihu naam, which may be called an integral part of our rich culture. The fruits can be consumed in both ripe and unripe stages. Elephant apples are normally used for making curries, chutneys, and pickles. In late winters in our state, they become too tasty, and people collect them for a flavorful sour curry. Elephant apples are loaded with a variety of health-giving nutrients, calories, B-complex vitamins, proteins, and healthy fats, as well as anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic properties that ensure high energy levels necessary to maintain a good metabolism, elevated brain functions, and enhanced stamina for physical activities. In older days, the womenfolk used the liquid property of the middle portion of the elephant apple fruits as shampoo in their hairs. But unfortunately, there still prevails a superstition in some villages that elephant apple trees are not planted by human beings and they should let them grow naturally. This type of misbelief should be abolished soon to stop further loss of elephant apple tree vegetation from all around.

Kulendra Nath Deka,

Dighirpar, Mangaldai

Race to prosperity

Nations are locked in a fierce race to become the next economic superpower, each taking their own unique path. Leaders dream of replicating the rapid growth of East Asia, but the playbook remains elusive. The stakes are high. Smaller economies risk financial ruin, larger players can't afford missteps, and resource-dependent nations face a ticking clock. This 21st century race is a complex chess game, demanding strategic foresight, adaptability, and a deep understanding of the global economic landscape. The journey to prosperity will be far tougher than before.

Ibne Farooq

Guwahati

Reaping unrest

Indian farmers are again protesting, demanding a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their crops. This "Farmer Protest 2.0" follows the 2020–2021 protests and the government's repeal of three farm acts. Negotiations failed, leading to farmers marching on Delhi and authorities deploying force. Farmers want an assured MSP, claiming their concerns remain unaddressed after the previous repeal. The standoff continues, highlighting the need for dialogue and solutions. Blocking farmers is counterproductive, and empathy and understanding are crucial. The voices of farmers must be heard for a prosperous future for Indian agriculture.

Tauqueer Rahmani

Guwahati