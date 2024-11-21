Letters to the EDITOR: Eliminating IPR barriers for global climate action

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Eliminating IPR barriers for global climate action

India, a steadfast advocate for climate action among nations, has made a compelling call to dismantle Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) barriers to technology. This move aims to establish a level playing field for all countries in the urgent fight against climate change. At the United Nations climate talks in Baku, India’s plea must be taken seriously by wealthy nations, many of which have shown inconsistency in their climate commitments. These countries often possess the vital technology for clean energy and carbon removal but restrict access due to IPR constraints. Intellectual Property Rights pose significant challenges for developing nations, preventing them from obtaining necessary technologies and thereby hindering global climate mitigation efforts. It is imperative for COP 29 to address this issue by formulating guidelines to make such technology accessible, affordable, adaptable, and relevant for developing countries. Eliminating the IPR barriers, without prejudice or commercial bias, is crucial as it impacts the quality of life and the environment.

While substantial funding is essential for clean energy projects through climate finance, access to advanced technology is equally critical to achieving broader climate goals. The global community cannot impose additional burdens on developing nations in such a critical matter. Instead, there must be a collective effort to ensure these technologies are shared for the greater good of humanity and the planet.

Chandan Kumar Nath

Sorbhog, Barpeta

Free city bus services for students

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to bring to light a request for the introduction of free bus services for students in Guwahati. Guwahati, being the main city of Assam, possesses all advanced facilities compared to other regions of Assam, including academic aspects. Therefore, students from other regions have expenses like academic, house rent, daily expenses in travelling, and food. Thus, we can conclude that the students in our city face challenges in getting to schools and colleges due to high transportation costs, especially those coming from lower-income families. Free bus services would greatly benefit these students by making education more accessible and reducing the financial burden on their families. Cities in other parts of India have already implemented such initiatives, and they have made a real difference in supporting students. Though there was a facility of free buses called the “Pink Bus” by the Assam Government for women under the Bhraman Sarathi Scheme in Guwahati, it got discontinued due to financial losses. It is worth mentioning that benefits were not applied to the male students, which seems to be the gap regarding the past service. Hence, by offering free bus services, our government would show its commitment to education and help more students attend their educational institutions regularly and without worry. I sincerely hope the concerned authorities will consider this request and take steps to make free bus services for students a reality in Guwahati.

Diya Sahani

Pragjyotish College

Philosophical

approach

People often use the words "philosophy" and "philosophical" interchangeably. As Gautama Buddha said, "The mind is everything; what you think, you become." Thought sharing and exploration of innovative ideas, and lacing a creative touch to these, form the base of philosophy. UNESCO has been observing "World Philosophy Day" on every third Thursday of November. A philosophical approach towards problems plaguing the world can mold a fair society. In times of one culture being pitted against the other, fair thoughts and unbiased news may create an equal platform. Philosophers have stressed the need to shun animosity of the past and buttress the present.

There can be no set rules and no specific norms to guide the society because it is more of the mind knowing better than the eyes and ears. Introspection of one's own knowledge cannot escape attention because, according to the Greek philosopher Socrates, "I am the wisest man alive, for I know one thing, and that is that I know nothing." The progress made by generations all around the world should hinge on love for each other and not on the "power" of its society. The root cause for all conflicts can be traced to people's tendency to judge soon and talk too soon before deciphering the truth. "Philosophy: bridging social gaps" is an appropriate theme for World Philosophy Day.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Ragging menace

So the innocent, vulnerable first-year MBBS student in Gujarat, Anil Methaniya, turns out to be the latest victim of the never-ending nationwide terrorism named Ragging!

Do the parents raise their children with a lot of love and sacrifice to send them to "gallows," i.e., hostels of reputed institutions and universities, where their dream and flame of life can be extinguished brutally by the merchants of death?

Do the parents admit their children to the colleges to get physically abused by the uncivilized, brutish "brilliant" students who form the "future of the society"? The menace of ragging is indeed increasing by leaps and bounds with each passing day. However, it is natural because far from awarding severe punishments to the offenders, they actually escape scot-free on most occasions. This is the very reason why the vulgar lot continue to torture innocent juniors without a bit of hesitation. Ragging not only physically endangers the victim but also leaves a permanent mark on his/her psyche.

The self-appointed guardians of "acclimatizing the juniors with college culture" should be awarded exemplary punishment so that they think twice before indulging in cowardice called ragging. The rise in incidents of ragging has exposed the flaws in our education system, which might be successful in churning out academically brilliant students but has failed to inculcate the right values in them. Educationists and policymakers should now think of providing stress on value-based, instead of career-based, education.

Kajal Chatterjee

(kajal.chatterjee21@gmail.com)