Letters to the EDITOR: Embracing tolerance

Embracing tolerance

In a dynamic society teeming with constant change and an array of personalities, navigating interpersonal interactions can feel like traversing a turbulent sea. The cacophony of diverse perspectives and life challenges often leads to moments of friction, where tempers flare and emotions run high. In the face of such challenges, mastering the art of tolerance becomes paramount. Picture a scenario where someone directs belittling remarks or harsh criticism your way. It's in these moments that nurturing a soul-conscious perspective can serve as a beacon of tranquility amidst the storm. Instead of reacting impulsively or internalizing the negativity, envision the individual as a radiant soul, adorned with unique qualities that transcend the transient turmoil of ego and anger. Recognize that beneath the veneer of hostility lies a core of purity, untainted by the fleeting manifestations of impurity. Embrace the profound truth that you have relinquished control to a higher power, entrusting the orchestration of your interactions to the divine. By maintaining a steadfast connection with the divine, you tap into a wellspring of strength and love that imbues each encounter with clarity and compassion. In the presence of divine wisdom, which illuminates the path to healthy self-respect, the slings and arrows of others' negativity pale in comparison.

Rather than fixating on the hurtful words or actions of others, shift your focus towards embodying a singular virtue: kindness. Infuse your words, deeds, and thoughts with the transformative power of empathy and understanding. By extending the same love and support you seek to receive, you foster an atmosphere of mutual respect and cooperation, transcending the barriers erected by hostility. In the grand tapestry of existence, each interaction represents an opportunity to cultivate harmony and elevate the collective consciousness. Through the lens of tolerance and divine grace, navigate the intricacies of human connection with grace and resilience, knowing that love conquers all adversity.

Chandan Kumar Nath

Sorbhog, Barpeta

Gukesh’s historic achievement in chess

Through your esteemed daily, I am writing to express my admiration for GukeshDommaraju, the 17-year-old chess prodigy from Chennai, whose recent performance in the Candidates Tournament 2024 has made headlines around the world. Gukesh's remarkable journey to becoming the youngest-ever contender for the World Chess Championship is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication.

In the final round of the Candidates tournament, Gukesh's draw against Hikaru Nakamura secured him a spot at the World Chess Championship, setting a new record as the youngest player ever to compete at this prestigious event. His resilience and strategic brilliance on the board have captured the imagination of chess enthusiasts everywhere. The drama and intensity of the final round, with Gukesh holding his ground against Nakamura while closely following the outcome of the Nepomniachtchi-Caruana game, showcased the thrilling nature of chess competitions. Gukesh's performance, coupled with the notable victories of other players in the tournament, highlights the depth of talent in the global chess community.

Moreover, Gukesh's success shines a spotlight on the rich heritage of chess in India. With its origins dating back centuries, chess holds a special place in Indian culture, and Gukesh's achievement adds another chapter to this storied legacy. His journey serves as an inspiration to aspiring chess players across the country, demonstrating the rewards that come with dedication, perseverance, and a love for the game. As we celebrate Gukesh's historic accomplishment, let us also reflect on the broader significance of chess as a sport that transcends borders and brings people together. Regardless of nationality or background, chess has the power to unite individuals in the pursuit of excellence and intellectual challenges.

Ashmita Nandi

Dibrugarh University

Introduce braille ballots for the visually impaired

Elections are essential for the sustenance of a parliamentary democracy. No country can be prosperous and secure without free and fair elections. Every citizen of the country has the right to cast his or her vote according to his or her own will. In India, there are around two million people who suffer from either blindness or severe vision loss, but the government has yet to provide any facilities for visually impaired voters. The Election Commission should immediately introduce braille ballot papers to enable visually impaired people to cast their votes with complete ease and confidence in the upcoming LokSabha elections.

Jubel D'Cruz,

Mumbai

Cost of medicines and essential items

Through your esteemed newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of the Supreme Court to this very important issue of price rises. We have an able Chief Justice, D.Y. Chandrachud, whom people in India look up to with much reverence. Prices of diabetes medicines and others, which are generally required by people, are skyrocketing, including those of essential items. Perhaps the needful can be done by the Hon’ble Court at its end to save many people from dying due to their inability to purchase medicines. It is gradually becoming a common sight to see people asking for financial aid for treatment on busy roads. Health and education are two sectors where perhaps the Supreme Court can keep a tab to keep the unscrupulous elements in control. Otherwise, a section of people, especially the middle class, which is the largest section in our country, will slowly die a painful death.

Purabi Pathak Barua

Guwahati