Letters to the EDITOR: Equal recognition for all students

Equal recognition for all students

I am writing to express my thoughts on the recently declared HSLC results for Assam. While it is admirable that the achievements of high-scoring students are often celebrated, it is equally important to consider those who may not have performed as well. In our society, there is a tendency to compare and sometimes belittle those who have scored lower marks. This attitude can be detrimental to the confidence and morale of students who may not have performed as well as others. It’s essential to recognize that every individual has their own abilities and strengths. The focus should not solely be on exam results, as they do not define a person’s entire future. Success in life is not solely determined by exam percentages. It is merely the first step in a long journey. Encouragement and support should be extended to all students, irrespective of their exam scores. We must foster an environment that celebrates the efforts and progress of every student, acknowledging that everyone has their own unique journey and potential.

Kirandeep Chetia

Dibrugarh University

Magazine reading on the decline

The machine seems to have taken everything away from us. One of the examples of this is that most people today do not read magazines or often express their inability to read them. Although some magazines stopped publication during the pandemic, several magazines are still published. This is, of course, good news for the literary world in Assam. But a sad truth that saddens literary lovers is that most people today are not interested in reading magazines. What is the reason? Is it lack of time or financial hardship? In fact, it is not that some people do not read magazines due to a lack of time and money. If that is true, how can they have time to chat for hours in the streets? And where do they get the money that they spend on drinking, smoking, and gambling? I don’t understand why it is really difficult to read a daily newspaper or magazine. This is an unanswered and sensitive question. Day and night are the same; time has not diminished. On the other hand, there is no shortage of money in today’s world. In fact, there is a lack of goodwill, which is why people are reluctant to buy a magazine full of art and literature.

However, the educated people of our society must continue their efforts and determination to keep newspapers and magazines alive. Only then will newspapers and magazines that provide knowledge and wisdom to people continue to be published and circulated.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

Reflections on the First Phase of Lok Sabha Election 2024

As India embarks on the first phase of its extensive electoral process, it’s a moment to celebrate the vibrancy and resilience of our democracy. With polling underway in 102 LokSabha seats across 21 states and Union territories, the nation is witnessing a remarkable display of civic engagement and political participation. Political leaders from various parties have fervently appealed to voters, emphasizing the significance of each ballot in shaping the destiny of the nation. Prime Minister NarendraModi’s call for record-breaking turnout resonates with the aspirational spirit of the electorate, while Congress president MallikarjunKharge and former president Rahul Gandhi stress the values of democracy and inclusivity in their messages. Amidst the electoral fervour, it’s heartening to witness the diverse array of candidates vying for office, representing various political ideologies and aspirations. From seasoned politicians to first-time contenders, each candidate symbolizes the democratic ethos of our nation, where opportunities for political representation are open to all. As the electoral process progresses, it’s crucial for citizens to remain engaged and uphold the sanctity of the ballot box. The first phase of India’s elections is not just a political event but a celebration of democracy’s enduring strength and resilience.

Sabina Ahmed

Dibrugarh University

Loss of tree cover

There has been a steady decrease in tree cover due to wildfires in the country. More than 200 hectares are lost per year, according to a global forest watchdog. A whopping 2.33 million hectares of tree cover have been lost since 2000. On average, 50 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide were released into the atmosphere as a result of tree cover loss in India, and this data alone is sufficient to underscore how the loss of forests tends to drastically affect climate change, although not all tree cover is forest cover and the vice versa holds true. Forest cover is all land larger than one hectare with a tree canopy density of more than 10 percent, while tree cover is, in its simplest definition, the total area of land covered by trees, whether or not it falls under the forest ecosystem.

Five states that “lead” the rest in terms of tree cover loss are Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam, and Meghalaya. Additionally, these five states accounted for nearly sixty percent of tree cover loss in the country in 2001–2023. It has to be noted that Madhya Pradesh has the highest forest cover in India, and Meghalaya tops the list when a percentage of the geographical area of a state is taken into account. Contrary to popular belief, tree cover loss is not always due to deforestation. Logging, wildfires, diseases, and storms are other causes of the loss of tree cover. These are days of technology, and remote sensing techniques can be used to map and protect forests with a fair degree of success. Dedicated forest corridors need to be augmented, and agroforestry requires a boost. In common parlance, desisting from cutting down trees for infrastructure can go a long way towards preserving tree cover.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

gbhat13@gmail.com