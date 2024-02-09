Letters to the EDITOR: Erosion in climate stability

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Erosion in climate stability

The impact of human activities on the environment, driven by the pursuit of material gains, is becoming increasingly evident, particularly in the form of erosion in climate stability. A severe threat to ecosystems worldwide is posed by the reckless exploitation of resources, such as water, forests, and land, coupled with the rampant pollution caused by these actions. Despite the widespread recognition of this crisis and the organization of large-scale programmes to address climate change, tangible progress still remains elusive. The consequences of these environmental disruptions are felt globally, with irregular rainfall patterns, diminishing cold seasons, and dwindling snowfall levels disrupting natural cycles and endangering vital water sources. It is imperative that concerted efforts be made to mitigate these impacts and prioritize sustainable practices to safeguard the planet for future generations.

Nawaz Ashraf

Guwahati