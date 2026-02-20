Letters to the Editor: Erosion in teacher-student relationship

Erosion in teacher-student relationship

The relationship between teacher and student, once anchored in reverence and discipline, is witnessing a gradual decline. In earlier times, teachers were regarded not merely as instructors but as moral guides. Respect for teachers was deeply embedded in the family as a social value, and this reverence played a pivotal role in shaping responsible and principled individuals.

In contrast, the contemporary educational environment often reflects a disturbing shift. Instances of indiscipline, defiance, and even hostility toward teachers are becoming increasingly visible. The recent alleged attack on a supervisor during HS examination duty sent shockwaves through society, exposing the alarming erosion of moral restraint and respect. Such incidents are not isolated events but symptoms of a broader crisis in value-based education.

To restore this sacred bond, a collective effort is essential. Families must reinforce moral education at home, schools should integrate value-based learning into the curriculum, and society must re-establish the dignity of the teaching profession. Only through shared responsibility can we rebuild a culture of respect, empathy, and discipline in our educational institutions.

Mamani Das

Atoms Senior Secondary

School, Barpeta

Selection criteria for

HSLC Supervising Officer

I wish to highlight the urgent need for the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) to revise the selection criteria for HSLC Supervising Officer. It is concerning that college teachers with less than at least five years of experience are being appointed to these sensitive roles.

Lack of experience has led to unprofessional behaviours, including rudeness toward internal invigilators in front of students, which creates an unhealthy exam environment. Is it not mental torture? Furthermore, some supervisors have been observed using phones to take photos and videos, a serious infringement of student privacy and exam sanctity.

I urge the board to amend the rules to prioritize teachers with at least five years of experience. Experienced educators possess the maturity and discipline required for such a high-stakes environment. Strict regulations must also be enforced regarding mobile phone usage to protect students' interests.

Partha Pratim Mazumder

Nalbari

Growth claims

under the scanner

The Chief Minister told the Assembly that Assam’s economy would surge to Rs 10 lakh crore by 2028. He also maintained that the state’s growth rate stood at 45% this year and that Assam had secured a place among the country’s top eight developing economies.

At first glance, the claims sound impressive — almost too good to be true. But when the numbers are put under the scanner, they begin to raise more questions than they answer. A 45% growth rate is not merely ambitious; it borders on extraordinary. In normal economic conditions, even high-performing states struggle to post such figures. Is this growth measured in nominal terms? Is it driven by inflation? Or is it the result of a low base effect from previous years? Without clarity, we should approach such statistics with caution. The Rs 10 lakh crore target, too, hinges on sustained investment, industrial expansion, job creation, and fiscal stability. Forecasts can look neat on spreadsheets, but translating projections into lived economic reality is easier said than done. If investment slows down or employment fails to pick up, the momentum could fizzle out.

As for entering the “top Eight,", the benchmark remains unclear. Top eight in overall GSDP? Per capita income? Industrial output? Rankings without defined parameters can easily blur the line between data-driven governance and political grandstanding. Ultimately, economic progress cannot be measured by headline numbers alone. The true yardstick is whether households see tangible improvement — steady jobs, rising incomes, affordable living, and stronger public services. If growth does not filter down to the grassroots, lofty projections will ring hollow. The real test, therefore, lies not in rhetoric but in results. Time, not speeches, will determine the validity of these promises.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Social justice for resilient societies

The modern world has no limitations, but there are races, classes, and religions that are denied equal and fair access to education, healthcare, and employment, among others. Social justice aims to correct this, and a robust social justice system encompasses social integration, equal employment opportunities, and poverty eradication. Social development and social justice are indispensable to each other and to fostering peace. Conversely, social justice and social development cannot be achieved without peace and security.

The theme of "Social protection and decent work for all" for the 2026 "Social Justice Day" concentrates on practical policies that help build resilient societies. Social protection mechanisms, labour rights, social interaction, and inclusive public services are important areas of interest. National and international policies should pivot around social justice. Every society should be transparent, honest, and accountable to promote much-needed fairness and equitable social justice.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)