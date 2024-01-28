Letters to The EDITOR: Ethanol blending in petrol

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Ethanol blending in petrol

India achieved the very progressive feat of blending 10% ethanol with petrol way back in 2022. This has helped a populous country like India cut greenhouse gas emissions by almost 3 lakh metric tonnes. India is also eyeing doubling this blending of ethanol in petrol in the next 4–5 years. It is great to see India leaping in success, for we all know that ethanol blending with petrol is a very cost-effective method, and blending ethanol with petrol must have saved us millions. The government could become dearer to us by reducing the cost of petrol per litre, as it is seen that many places in India are still paying close to 100 rupees for a litre of petrol. The government can think of slashing petrol prices by 5%, as it would help the working middle class.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

Applause for SC Stance on Minority Institutions

I am writing to express my sincere appreciation for the recent stance taken by the Supreme Court of India regarding religious teaching in minority institutions. The bench's declaration that minority institutions, irrespective of their funding source, cannot impose compulsory religious teaching on students is a commendable step towards fostering a more inclusive and secular education system.

The clarification by the bench, including Chief Justice Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna and J. B. Pardiwala, on the 1951 amendment to the AMU Act, 1920, sends a strong message about the importance of maintaining a secular environment in educational institutions. This move aligns with the principles of equality and non-discrimination, ensuring that students in minority institutions have the freedom to make their own choices regarding religious teachings.

Justice Khanna's emphasis on the conditions attached to government grants, even if they are as low as one percent of the budget, reinforces the notion that government-funded institutions should adhere to principles of inclusivity. It underlines the significance of respecting diverse beliefs and ensuring that educational spaces remain neutral grounds for the intellectual and moral development of students.

The discussion around the establishment of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and its minority status, with contributions noted from multiple communities towards the university's reserve fund, further highlights the collaborative and diverse nature of educational institutions.

In a diverse and pluralistic society like India, it is heartening to see the judiciary taking a stand that upholds the values of secularism and inclusivity. This decision not only safeguards the rights of students but also contributes to the creation of an educational environment that fosters mutual respect and understanding among individuals from various religious backgrounds.

Once again, kudos to the Supreme Court for this landmark decision, and let us hope that it paves the way for a more tolerant and harmonious educational landscape.

Akankhya Borah,

Cotton University.

Simultaneous polls: Need of the hour

I am writing to express my support for the concept of holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies in India with respect to your editorial under the title 'Another step towards simultaneous polls' dated January 23, 2024, which elucidated all aspects of the subject proposal. This move has the potential to bring about several positive changes in our democratic process. Firstly, simultaneous polls could significantly reduce the burden on the country in terms of time and resources. Currently, frequent elections at different levels lead to prolonged periods of political campaigning, disrupting governance, and diverting attention from crucial issues. Coordinated elections would streamline the electoral process, allowing elected representatives to focus on governance.

Secondly, synchronized elections could enhance voter turnout. With citizens voting for both state and national representatives on a single day, the engagement and participation of the electorate are likely to increase. This consolidation of electoral events might encourage more informed and enthusiastic voting. Moreover, frequent disruptions in education and election duties for teachers and government officials will become minimal.

Lastly, simultaneous polls could foster better coordination between the central and state governments, promoting a more synchronized approach to policy implementation and development. In conclusion, the idea of simultaneous elections is worth serious consideration, given its potential to streamline the electoral process, increase voter participation, and improve governance efficiency.

J Abraham,

Kamrup Metro

Role of sports in nation-building

Sports serve as a powerful catalyst for unity, fostering a sense of collective identity among citizens. Whether it’s cheering for a national team or participating in local sports events, these activities bring people together, transcending cultural and social divides.

Furthermore, sports instill essential values such as discipline, teamwork, and resilience. Athletes serve as role models, inspiring the youth to pursue excellence and work collaboratively towards shared goals. These values, when embraced by society, contribute significantly to the overall development and cohesion of a nation.

Successful sports achievements on the international stage not only elevate a nation’s pride but also enhance its global standing. They create a positive image that extends beyond politics and economics, showcasing the talent and determination of their people.

In light of these considerations, it is imperative that governments invest in sports infrastructure, provide ample opportunities for grassroots participation, and support athletes at all levels. By doing so, nations can harness the transformative power of sports to build a stronger, more cohesive society. Let us recognize and celebrate the invaluable contribution of sports to nation-building, acknowledging its potential to shape the character and spirit of our society.

Swagata L Kar

