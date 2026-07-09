Letters to The EDITOR: Evidence-backed allegations

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Evidence-backed allegations

The ongoing session of the Assam Legislative Assembly has once again brought into focus the importance of responsible and accountable politics. Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi has consistently raised issues relating to unemployment, corruption, flood management, land rights, education, healthcare and the welfare of ordinary people. Many citizens regard these as genuine public-interest concerns that deserve serious attention rather than political distractions.

During the debate, Akhil Gogoi alleged the existence of a syndicate operating in Lower Assam under Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah. In response, the minister demanded that Gogoi produce data and evidence to substantiate his allegation. The same standard should apply to everyone. Subsequently, when Jayanta Mallabaruah alleged that Akhil Gogoi had been receiving money illegally from certain sources, it became equally important for the minister to substantiate that serious allegation with credible evidence before the appropriate authorities. In a democracy, accountability cannot be selective.

Many observers also feel that if Akhil Gogoi had entered politics merely to accumulate wealth or enjoy power, he could have joined the BJP, the Congress or any other major national party long ago. Even today, such opportunities may exist. Whether one agrees with his ideology or not, many acknowledge that he has remained steadfast in raising issues affecting the common people of Assam. For this reason, many believe that his contribution to Assam's public life will be remembered by the Assamese people for a long time. The Legislative Assembly is the highest democratic forum of the state. Its debates should revolve around facts, evidence and the welfare of the people rather than unverified accusations. Let allegations be supported by proof, let public issues receive the attention they deserve, and let democratic values prevail over political point-scoring.

Dipen Gogoi

Teok, Jorhat

Ensure NEET PG centres in Assam

The recent NEET PG application process has raised a serious concern among aspirants from Assam and the Northeast. In previous years, candidates were asked to select their preferred examination cities or districts within their state by indicating their first, second and third preferences. This year, however, the application form requires candidates to choose only their preferred states, rather than examination centres or districts within the state.

This change has created considerable anxiety among students. It raises the possibility that many candidates from Assam may be allotted examination centres in other states, despite having examination infrastructure available within Assam. Such an arrangement would place an unnecessary financial and logistical burden on thousands of aspirants.

The concern is particularly significant for students from economically weaker backgrounds and for women candidates. If allotted a centre outside Assam, many students may have to undertake long-distance travel, arrange accommodation and bear additional expenses at a time when they are already under immense academic pressure. Often, parents may feel compelled to accompany their daughters, further increasing the financial burden. There are also genuine concerns regarding the safety and convenience of students travelling alone to unfamiliar cities far from home.

Given the importance of NEET PG, the examination process should minimise, rather than create, avoidable hardships for candidates. Students should be able to focus on their preparation instead of worrying about travel arrangements and additional costs.

It is, therefore, an earnest request to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, to kindly look into this matter and take up the issue with the concerned authorities so that candidates from Assam are allotted examination centres within the state, as has been the practice in the past. Such an intervention would provide much-needed relief to thousands of medical graduates and ensure that the examination remains accessible, fair and student-friendly.

Manish Kumar

Guwahati

Don’t write off Argentina until the final whistle

The phenomenal and unbelievable Argentina has once again triumphed against all odds, this time defeating Egypt in the FIFA World Cup. When the match entered into the 70th minute, and after Egypt's second goal, all hope seemed to be lost for the defending champions. An English commentator was already writing the team off and penning its obituary. Egyptian fans were over the moon. But an avid football fan, not necessarily a follower of Argentina, couldn't see Argentina losing until the final whistle.

The cool and calculated demeanour of the incomparable Lionel Messi meant everything was going to change in no time. And how the tide shifted! Cristian Romero, Messi and Enzo Fernandez were testimony to the fact that the Argentine team could bounce back anytime, anywhere. However, the holders' defence looked extremely brittle for most of the game. Coach Lionel Scaloni has to stitch loose ends up before the quarter-finals against Switzerland on Saturday. The Cape Verde match had sounded a warning, and Egypt had exposed several chinks in Argentina's armour.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)