Letters to the EDITOR: Existential Crisis

Existential crisis

At some point, most of us have stared into the quiet of the night and thought, "What's the point of all this?" It happens in small moments - after finishing a big exam, when a relationship ends, or while scrolling endlessly through our phones, suddenly aware of how empty it feels. That unsettling sense of questioning everything has a name: an existential crisis.

Put simply, it's when we wonder about the meaning of our existence, our purpose, or what truly matters in life. It can feel heavy, even isolating. But the truth is, it's one of the most deeply human experiences. Writers and philosophers from centuries ago, like Jean-Paul Sartre, Albert Camus, and Søren Kierkegaard, wrestled with the same questions we still ask today.

It's more common than we admit. Students finishing school, adults switching careers, even someone after a personal loss - anyone can be caught in that storm of why, what, and what's next. It doesn't mean something is wrong with you. It means you're human enough to wonder.

While it may feel frightening, an existential crisis isn't always a curse. It can be a turning point. Sometimes, in asking "Why am I here?", we discover "What do I want to do with the time I have?" Many people come out of it with a stronger sense of what they value, whether it's relationships, creativity, or the small joys of everyday life.

Maybe, the meaning of life isn't found in some big answer but rather in the decisions we make every day-the laugh-inducing conversations, the exciting work, and the love we give and receive. Therefore, keep in mind that you are not broken the next time you find yourself lost in thought.

Mahira Saikia,

Cotton University, Guwahati

Golap Borbora

It is indeed a matter of pride that the government of Assam is gearing up to celebrate the birth centenary of the first non-Congress Chief Minister of the state, Golap Borbora, who was a fearless freedom fighter, stood tall during the dark days of emergency and spent nineteen months in prison for raising his voice against it. Borbora was among the first batch of leaders to be arrested when the emergency was imposed nationwide. In 1968, Borbora became the first opposition candidate to be elected from Assam to the Rajya Sabha, where he was supported by Sudhakantha Bhupen Hazarika. He earned a name in the Parliament. He spoke on an array of subjects, such as infrastructure development in the Northeast. No doubt, he was one of the chief architects of Assam's transformation through a modern outlook. The state's CM deserves appreciation for taking extraordinary steps to remember the life, politics and ideals of Borbora through year-long commemorative programmes, which include the publication of a comprehensive volume on this visionary leader, social reformer and patriot. It may be mentioned here that during the Assam Agitation, Borbora played a major role in directing national attention to the ongoing illegal foreigners for identity back home. As a champion of the cause of his people, Golap Borbora's politics of integrity, empathy and justice will help the new generation to shed more light on a memorable chapter of Indian politics. There is a need to keep his legacy as a vibrant chapter in the state's history.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.