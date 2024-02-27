Letters to The EDITOR: Exodus

Exodus

The word Exodus literally means the massive Biblical immigration of Israelites from Egypt. I, in my student days, remember seeing a Hollywood classic titled ‘Exodus,’ which was acclaimed globally. The said movie depicted the true story of massive migration of Jews across the globe facing torture to a newly formed state in desert, named Israel, a nation surrounded by hostile Arab nations. Very recently, another movie depicting the exodus of Kashmiri pundits from Kashmir in 1990 was made by Bollywood, named Kashmir Files, which too drew global acclamation except in India where some so-called secular forces protested against the screening of the said movie due to reasons best known to all bona fide Indians.

Interestingly, the very same exodus seems to be affecting a century old political party which ruled the nation for almost seven decades, named Congress, which has of late become a personal property of pseudo Gandhis. Every day we started seeing massive exodus of old guards of the party towards the ruling party.

May God save the Congress from the pseudo Gandhis.

Lanu Dutt Chowdhury,

Guwahati.

No Participation

The Khelo India University Games 2024 are going on in Guwahati, where athletes from 16 top universities in the country are participating in various disciplines across various venues. The games are being live streamed on the DD Sports channel. What has really hurt me is that none of the universities in Assam participated. We have so many universities in the state, but not a single university came forward to participate. Is this their sports policy? It was a golden opportunity to participate as the games were being held in Guwahati, and the talented sportspersons of the various universities in the state had a golden chance to showcase their worth. It is to be mentioned that KIUG 2024 is a central government approved competition.

Pratap Dutta,

Tezpur.

Eyesore

GMC’s decision to establish food courts around the iconic Dighalipukhuri is condemnable. The mushrooming of various food stalls has polluted the scenic ambience. Apart from being an eyesore, the food stalls have littered the place. Earlier, the morning walkers were at peace with the surroundings of the tank, but after these unhygienic food stalls were given permission to operate, they were forced to walk around the tank with handkerchiefs on their noses. In the evening, when the stalls are buzzing with business activities, the iconic statue of Lohpurush R. G. Barooah is not visible to passersby. Further, unnecessary traffic jams in the evening hours cause headaches for commuters. Already, due to the wrong decision of the GMC authorities, the entire stretch from Vivekananda Kendra, Kachari Bazar point, to Governor House has seen unabated growth of food stalls over the footpath, thus compromising the beauty of the place. Through your esteemed daily, I request that the GMC authorities immediately shift the food stalls located in front of Dighalipukhuri to some other place. We need breathing space.

Pratuljyoti Buragohain,

Guwahati.