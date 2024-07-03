Letters to the Editor: Exorbitant air fare

Exorbitant air fare

I am writing to bring to your attention that Indigo Airlines is exploiting the flood situation in Dibrugarh by charging an exorbitant rate for flight tickets from Dibrugarh to Kolkatta on July 1, 2024.

I am a 75-year-old man suffering from a multiplicity of ailments, mainly cardiac, diabetes, high blood pressure, etc. I regularly require medical attention on short notice. Due to the flood situation in Dibrugarh, my house is under water, and there is disruption of road communication. Considering my situation, I decided to fly to Kolkatta. I approached Indigo Airlines, and taking advantage of my situation, they charged Rs 32,500 for two tickets.

Sir, I am aware that airlines raise the price of tickets when there is a huge demand, especially during festivals and holidays. In my case, I feel they have taken advantage of the natural calamity and my helplessness.

It is deeply hurtful to witness such blatant profiteering during a natural calamity. I firmly believe that it is the responsibility of the government and the airlines to ensure that fair and reasonable pricing is maintained during a natural calamity. The exploitation of vulnerable citizens during such a time is unacceptable and warrants intervention.

I respectfully urge you to take action and address this issue.

Jamshed Ahmed Khan,

Dibrugarh.

Postpone APSC CCE Mains 2023 for floods

Through your esteemed daily, we want to request the APSC chairman postpone the APSC CCE Mains examination 2023, scheduled to be held from July 26 to 28, 2024, to a later date when the flood situation improves and there will be no further probability of heavy rainfall. Flood waters have submerged many areas of Upper Assam, the North Bank, the Barak Valley, and also in districts like Dhubri. And with the pattern of rainfall predicted to continue in this fashion in the coming days, the flood situation will only get worse.

The mains examination centres are only in Guwahati due to alleged mass discrepancies in marks among the different examination zones of Assam and Guwahati. But with the present grim situation, it will be a great difficulty to travel to Guwahati for candidates from Barak Valley and Upper Assam, where the important road communication links are broken and may further degrade in rail communication too. Even Guwahati may suffer from urban flooding during the examination days as heavy rainfall is predicted.

So I request that the APSC authorities and the Chief Minister consider the issue before uploading the admit cards. Also, I request that other stakeholders raise their voices if they are facing a similar problem.

A group of candidates Implementation of new criminal laws

Through your esteemed daily column, I am writing to express my observations regarding the recent implementation of the new criminal laws in India, specifically the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA). These laws, which came into effect on July 1, 2024, have marked a significant shift from the outdated colonial-era statutes to a more modern and victim-centric approach.

The BNS, replacing the Indian Penal Code, has introduced stringent measures for sexual offences and organized crime, reflecting the pressing need to address these issues with greater severity. For instance, the renumbering of sections and the inclusion of community service as a punishment demonstrate a commitment to both punitive and restorative justice. This new framework is expected to deter crime more effectively and offer alternative forms of retribution that benefit society. The BNSS, which supersedes the Criminal Procedure Code, has streamlined the criminal justice process by setting clear timelines for legal procedures. The mandatory forensic investigation for serious crimes is a notable advancement, ensuring that evidence is meticulously collected and analyzed, thereby strengthening the prosecution's case and enhancing the chances of delivering justice. These procedural changes are crucial for reducing delays and ensuring that justice is served promptly. Lastly, the BSA has revolutionized the handling of electronic evidence.

By expanding the definition of secondary evidence and requiring detailed disclosure formats, the new law addresses the complexities of digital evidence in today’s technologically advanced society. This update is particularly relevant given the increasing prevalence of cybercrime and the need for robust mechanisms to authenticate electronic records. Law enforcement agencies and legal practitioners are adapting to these changes, and early cases have shown a promising application of the new statutes.

For example, recent high-profile cases involving cybercrime and organized crime syndicates have seen the successful utilization of the BNS and BNSS provisions, leading to more effective prosecutions and faster judicial processes. Overall, the implementation of these new criminal laws represents a forward-thinking approach to criminal justice in India. By addressing the current needs of our legal system and society, these laws promise a more efficient, just, and secure environment for all citizens.

Sabina Ahmed

Sivasagar