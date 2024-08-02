Letters to the EDITOR: Exorbitant property tax levied by GMC

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

Exorbitant property tax levied by GMC

We stay in a three-bedroom flat in Guwahati. We used to pay Rs. 2100 as property tax annually. However, this year we had to pay Rs. 7,875, which is 3.75 times more than the previous years. It is totally unjust and uncalled for to increase taxes in one go. Now, the relevant question does arise: in return, what extra services are being provided by GMC to its citizens? A basic requirement like water could not be provided to us as yet. We have to arrange our water requirements ourselves. Electricity is getting more expensive with each passing day. Footpaths, storm water drains, roads, etc. in the city are in shambles. As such, it is clear as daylight that GMC has failed on all counts to provide minimum facilities to the city dwellers. In fact, Guwahatians are tired of the problems in the city. When there is no scope to fix responsibility on GMC, things will move as usual. There is no respite for the citizens unless GMC mend their ways.

Prafulla Dowarah

Guwahati

NE tourism needs a total makeover

Tourism in Northeast India has never taken off in the desired way. Your editorial 'Carrying capacity of NE tourist destination' published in your esteemed daily on July 30 has rightly said that in spite of being one of the most important areas with the potential to push up revenue for the states and economic benefits to stakeholders in the tourism value chain, many tourism ideas have been floated to make matters worse. There is no assessment of the carrying capacity of the sites, resulting in the ecological fragility of the sites. You have said that the indigenous communities have learned the skills of co-existence with nature. Their forefathers taught them lessons about observing the rhythms of nature in silence. This unique experience of this tranquil atmosphere attracts tourists to visit the region frequently to refresh themselves and carry back with them the wonderful experience of close interaction with nature. Needless to say, the theme of World Tourism Day 2023 was 'Tourism and Green Investment, which makes clear the correlation between sustainable tourism and the preservation of the sanctity of the natural environment. The theme is all the more relevant for a region like Assam and the rest of the Northeast, which is a global biodiversity hotspot. The region's biggest tourist attraction is a natural bequest. Its well-being should be at the core of its tourism and overall development policies. While tourism in Assam and NE has been largely wildlife-centric, it is time we showcased the other potential spheres, such as cultural, rural, and religious tourism, adventure tourism etc., before a global audience. It is heartening to note that there is a gradual increase in tourism footfall beyond the capacity of local residents. Although it attracts big entrepreneurs from outside, their dearth of knowledge about the local needs and capacity results in sustainable development for the tourism model, which spontaneously vary in the hills and the plains. As a catalyst to develop tourism, the state governments of NE need to ensure the active involvement of the locals in tourism and many projects and schemes aimed at tourism promotion, and therefore they should be mindful of this. All that the local communities need is a little bit of guidance and financial assistance, coupled with local ethos and social and cultural values, in order to make NE tourism meaningful and communities empowered. The most important need is to promote homestays in harmony with their natural wealth and ethnicity. This would be a far more ideal option for sustainable tourism and a complete makeover for making Assam and other parts of the Northeast region attractive tourist destinations. One thing that should be kept in mind is that a mechanical and insensitive approach will do more harm than good by trampling upon the region's fragility.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Worldwide Web Day

Worldwide Web Day is a global celebration dedicated to web browsing, the online activity that brings the whole world to your fingertips and places a wealth of knowledge at your feet. It is celebrated on August 1 every year. Most people rely on the Worldwide Web in order to find out information and carry out tasks online every day. It is integral to a lot of jobs as well. Therefore, it is only right that we have a day to honour the Worldwide Web, and that is what Worldwide Web Day is all about.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)

Climate change is triggering snakebites

The Lok Sabha was told that deaths due to snake bites are on the rise in India. Rajiv Pratap Rudy provided a new dimension to the increased incidences of snakebites in the country, linking them to global warming, based on "The Lancet" report. Annually, about 50,000 snakebite deaths are reported in India; the corresponding figure globally is 1 lakh to 1.30 lakh. Rising temperatures due to global warming mean more snakes and human encounters. The farming community may predominantly be afflicted by the bites due to the rapid shifting of habitats by snakes. By 2070, if climate change continues unabated, the reptiles may totally change their habitats, and that does not bode well for human safety.

Monsoons exacerbate the snakebite incidents because both the people and the snakes tend to seek shelter elsewhere, away from their natural dwellings. However, "The Lancet" also has an interesting point to make: the venoms of snakes, unrelated to snakebites, have a profound medicinal advantage. And, of course, the snakes are also an important part of the ecosystem. Making people aware of the golden hour following a snakebite, taking immediate measures like limb immobilization proximal to the bite site, administering anti-snake venom as early as possible, and ensuring the presence of qualified medical staff conversant with the management of snake bites in every government hospital cannot be overstated.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Stop blame game, help those in distress

Just as foreseen, a political blame game has begun between the centre and the state regarding the Wayanad landslide tragedy. Politicizing everything does not yield anything, especially at a time when we are petrified by seeing a mammoth tragedy. It is the duty of those in power to avoid such political ill will and join the mass to rescue, provide relief, and rehabilitate those who have providentially escaped from a natural calamity that has taken so many precious lives.

Many have lost their families and belongings, and now it is time to aid and support them. No doubt encroachment, deforestation, mining, quarrying, and mindless development in fragile ecosystems pave the way for such calamities. Who is to be blamed for this? Undoubtedly, fingers point at political and various other matters that are linked with those who eye power rather than focusing on the safety and welfare of the citizens. Wayanad serves as a stern warning and a lesson to be learned by heart by all.

M Pradyu

(pradyumukund22@gmail.com)