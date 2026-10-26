Letters to The Editor: Expand MMLSAY OPD Coverage

Expand MMLSAY OPD Coverage

Through this column of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the Chief Minister of Assam to the need to extend the benefits of the Mukhya Mantri Lok Sevak Arogya Yojana (MMLSAY) to cover routine outpatient department (OPD) treatment for eligible Assam Government employees, pensioners and their eligible dependants.

Many beneficiaries require regular medical consultations, diagnostic investigations and prescribed medicines without hospital admission. The expenses associated with these services can place a considerable financial burden on employees, pensioners and their families.

Although the scheme provides medical benefits under specified guidelines, wider OPD coverage could offer additional financial relief and encourage timely medical care. The state government may consider introducing suitable provisions under MMLSAY to cover routine OPD consultations, necessary diagnostic tests and prescribed medicines, subject to eligibility criteria and appropriate financial safeguards.

Such an initiative would strengthen healthcare protection for government employees, pensioners and their eligible dependants while reducing out-of-pocket medical expenditure.

I hope the government will consider this proposal in the larger interest of its employees and their families.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali, Kamrup

Watershed

A scalpel has cut through more than diseased tissue; it has sliced through Assam’s old dependence on distant metropolitan hospitals. Gauhati Medical College and Hospital’s successful liver transplant is, therefore, a watershed in the region’s medical odyssey.

The nearly 16-hour operation, in which a 48-year-old man from Beharbari received a portion of his 40-year-old sister’s liver, is a remarkable confluence of surgical virtuosity, familial altruism and institutional resilience. The sister’s decision to donate part of her liver epitomises the profound selflessness that organ transplantation requires. More importantly, the achievement demonstrates that Assam can now gear up for highly sophisticated hepatobiliary interventions rather than perpetually sending critical patients outside the Northeast.

Yet, one swallow does not make a summer. The accomplishment must not remain an isolated triumph celebrated with fanfare and then forgotten. The authorities should scale up transplant infrastructure, intensive-care facilities, immunosuppressive support, trained manpower, organ-donation awareness and transparent transplantation protocols. Equally crucial is making such life-saving procedures financially accessible to economically vulnerable patients.

This milestone should also embolden the government to build a robust regional transplant ecosystem, linking medical colleges, organ-donation networks and specialised centres. If sustained, this breakthrough can trigger a virtuous cycle of expertise, research and public confidence. GMCH has shown that Assam can hold its own on the frontier of modern medicine. The challenge now is to turn one historic operation into a durable healthcare revolution.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Rubio visit disappoints

The recent developments in US-India relations reveal a widening gap between strategic rhetoric and on-the-ground reality. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s second visit to India concluded with no concrete deliverables, underscoring tensions over trade, Russian oil purchases, and stricter immigration policies. Notably, Rubio’s itinerary focused on commercial engagements in Mumbai and Jamnagar rather than political talks in New Delhi, raising concerns about the visit's institutional significance.

Concurrently, the human cost of US immigration policies is severe. The US suspension of permanent-residency processing for employees of eight tech companies has left many Indian H-1B visa holders who have built careers, families, and roots in agonising limbo. While national sovereignty allows governments to regulate borders, law-abiding applicants who followed established procedures deserve fair administration and due process, not disproportionate hardship.

Ultimately, as bilateral frictions mount, India must firmly advocate for its diaspora. True partnership requires political sensitivity. A credible immigration system and a durable diplomatic relationship must prioritize due process and human consequences over mere ceremonial assurances and strategic indifference.

Shahin Yusuf,

Guwahati

Sting operations

It is highly despicable that numerous sting operations have been conducted in India over the years to tarnish the image and reputation of politicians. Most of these ‘stings’ target the moral turpitude of political opponents. Whether a politician’s personal life is exploited under the guise of a ‘sting operation’ is one question; the other, naturally, is the issue of mutual consent. It is worth noting that despite several stings, a few politicians have continued to fight and win elections. That only means that in a democracy, a politician’s ability to get things done and his rapport with the people ultimately matter more.

The recent ‘sting’ on former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has caused a significant stir in the state. The septuagenarian leader has maintained a spotless personal image throughout a political career spanning decades. An investigation is underway, and authorities have made arrests based on his complaint. This case has to be pursued to its logical conclusion so that throwing muck at opponents becomes a thing of the past and a semblance of sanity is restored in politics.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)