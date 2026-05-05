Letters to the Editor: Expectations from BJP

Expectations from BJP

Today’s election results have made it clear that the BJP-led alliance will once again form the government in the state. I extend my congratulations to the alliance as it prepares to assume power for a third term.

The people have given them this opportunity with certain expectations, and I hope those will be fulfilled. In this third term, those in positions of responsibility within both the government and the party should remain humble toward the people, rather than becoming overconfident. Even after continuously enjoying power, they should exercise restraint. Beyond concrete infrastructure development, the government must play a crucial role in maintaining peace, harmony, and a sense of brotherhood in the state. It should prioritize preserving and revitalizing the languages and cultures of every indigenous community.

Not only government jobs, but the new administration must also take transformative steps to improve salaries and working conditions in the private sector. We are hopeful that the government will create a conducive environment for businesses of all kinds and at all levels to thrive in the state. Furthermore, practical measures should be taken to improve the quality of education and transform Assam into a truly vibrant and progressive state.

No patient should be forced to seek help through the media or social media for medical treatment. The upcoming government is urged to strengthen the healthcare sector so that people from all sections of society can access proper medical care without facing financial ruin due to any kind of disease.

Shikhamani Kalita

Srijangram, Bongaigaon

Work-life harmony: A necessity, not a luxury

Work-life harmony is no longer a lifestyle preference; it's a survival necessity. A society that glorifies exhaustion and measures dedication by long hours is slowly destroying its own people. Success built on anxiety, broken health, neglected families and emotional emptiness is not success at all; it's silent failure under a professional mask. We celebrate promotions, salaries and titles but rarely ask what was sacrificed to earn them. Missed childhoods, strained marriages, loneliness, stress disorders, and burnout often become hidden costs of ambition. No nation can truly progress if its workforce is mentally drained and physically exhausted. Real productivity does not come from squeezing people harder; it comes from respecting their limits and helping them perform at their best. An employee who sleeps well, feels valued and has time for family will always contribute more than someone who is overworked and resentful. Work should support life, not consume it. Offices need humane policies, but individuals must also learn to set boundaries without guilt. Never view saying no, resting, taking leave, protecting health, and valuing relationships as a sign of weakness. Overall, when careers end and titles fade, only health, peace and loved ones remain. We must stop asking people to live for work and start building systems where work helps people truly live.

Aditya Kamble

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

Disaster-resilient

NE highways

The recent esteemed daily's editorial, 'Making NE highways truly disaster-resilient', has helped us to learn that the central government has prioritized slope stabilisation in hilly terrain to ensure safety and durability of highways before beginning road construction there. We appreciate the approach, as it has great relevance to the Northeastern region, which is highly susceptible to devastating landslides, resulting in road closures for days together, especially during the monsoon season. The expert committee, constituted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), must focus on cost-effective and long-term remedial measures for landslide-prone hilly areas of the region and suggest sustainable solutions to mitigate the perennial problem without imposing excessive financial burdens.

The urgent need is narrowing the gap in identifying the type of investigation required for a particular type of hill slope of the region. For this purpose there is a need for consistency in the geological and geotechnical investigation for construction of catchwater drains, side drains with catch pits, cross drainage, etc. Another very important task is giving priority to low-cost slope stability measures such as natural vegetation, rockfall barriers, surface and structural protection and treatment to avoid expensive and short-term solutions. The safe, reliable, and resilient highways are essential in the region's fragile hills, ensuring year-round access to hill routes for uninterrupted supplies and essential deliveries, while also providing communities with unobstructed access to healthcare and education.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Making leprosy

notifiable

Delhi is set to become the sixth state after Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Uttarakhand to make leprosy notifiable, which will strengthen surveillance, control transmission, help early diagnosis, boost treatment compliance and remove stigma.

Effective management of leprosy besides ensuring free drugs to the needy could be bolstered by the move. Notification of leprosy should promote easy drug access to all patients. Although India was declared a "leprosy-free" country in 2005 in line with the WHO standards of less than one incident per ten thousand population, prevalence of leprosy has been reported in many parts of the country. Notification of the disease will make it mandatory for every doctor who handles a leprosy patient to report the incidence to the district leprosy officer so that a tab is kept on every patient. The rest of the Indian states need to follow the example of Delhi and five other states with regard to making leprosy notifiable. The WHO has strongly recommended inclusion of the disease in the notifiable list.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)