Letters to The EDITOR: Farmers' irrigation woes

Farmers' irrigation woes

At a time when climate change is disrupting natural cycles across the globe, Assam, a land blessed with mighty rivers and monsoon rains, is paradoxically facing a crippling irrigation crisis. The five districts of Kokrajhar, Baksa, Barpeta, Dhubri and Bongaigaon have currently triggered alarm over the state's fragile agrarian support systems. The November 27 editorial, 'Rising risk of Assam's rain-fed farmers', has rightly highlighted that there is a marginal decline in Net Sown Area in Assam, which is the direct reflection of climate change vulnerability in the state's agricultural sector. Now, the state must take bold and immediate steps, like auditing and reviewing defunct irrigation projects, ensuring real-time monitoring and accountability, adopting rainwater harvesting micro-irrigation techniques and promoting community-led water governance. There is also a need to reduce red tape and root out corruption from project execution. Other important needs include modernisation of irrigation models to adapt to climate volatility and moving from conventional large-scale projects to decentralized sustainable systems. We must keep in mind that irrigation is not a luxury; it is a necessity for agricultural survival in the age of climate uncertainty. Assam must treat its irrigation crisis with urgency, honesty and innovation. A robust and inclusive irrigation system can only transform Assam's irrigation landscape and help build it as one of India's most resilient and prosperous states.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Hawkers blocking footpaths in key Guwahati markets

Through your esteemed daily, I wish to highlight the growing inconvenience faced by pedestrians due to hawkers blocking footpaths in Fancy Bazar, Paltan Bazar and Panbazar. These areas are among the busiest parts of Guwahati, yet walking has become extremely difficult as most footpaths are occupied by street vendors and makeshift stalls. As a result, people are forced to walk on the main road, increasing the risk of accidents and adding to traffic congestion. Despite repeated public complaints, no effective steps have been taken to ensure clear pedestrian pathways.

I request the concerned authorities and the municipal corporation to take immediate action to regulate hawkers and keep footpaths free for public use.

Akangkhya Kalita

Gauhati University

Growing air pollution in Assam

A recent satellite-based assessment of India's air quality has revealed an alarming reality for Assam. For years we believed that the Northeast enjoyed relatively cleaner air compared to the rest of the country. However, the new report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air paints a very different picture.

The study, which combines high-resolution satellite data with ground-based measurements, shows that eleven districts in Assam figure among the fifty most polluted districts in the country. This places our state in the same bracket as Delhi and other severely affected regions. What is even more worrying is that Assam records consistently high PM2.5 levels throughout the year, and pollution rises sharply immediately after the monsoon.

The report also identifies the Assam-Tripura region as one of the country's most critical airsheds, where pollution rebounds quickly because of persistent baseline emissions. Not a single district in our state meets the World Health Organisation guideline of five micrograms per cubic metre for annual PM2.5. Several districts even exceed the national standard of forty micrograms per cubic metre.

These findings should serve as a wake-up call. Air pollution can no longer be seen as a distant or seasonal issue for Assam. It demands coordinated action from the government, local bodies and citizens. Strengthening monitoring systems, regulating emissions, reducing open burning of matter and improving public awareness are steps that cannot be delayed any further. Through your newspaper, I wish to urge the concerned authorities to treat this matter with the seriousness it deserves before the situation becomes irreversible.

Bhaskar Deka

Pragjyotish College, Guwahati.

Accountability in digital space

The Supreme Court's observations on the urgent need for safeguards against misinformation reveal a vacuum we can no longer ignore. A preventive mechanism is not censorship; it is a shield against the reckless spread of falsehoods that endanger lives and erode public trust. Yet regulation must be balanced with independence; an autonomous panel is crucial to ensure grievances are heard without fear or bias. If platforms escape accountability, ordinary citizens have to bear the consequences. The digital space cannot remain a lawless arena. Thoughtful, transparent regulation is not a threat to free speech but a commitment to protecting truth in a chaotic information age.

Dr.Vijaykumar H K

(hkvkmech3@gmail.com)

Concerns over granting ST status

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to express my strong reservation regarding the recent approval by the Assam Cabinet to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities of the state.

While the objective of providing welfare benefits to all disadvantaged groups is understandable, this particular decision raises several serious concerns. The existing Scheduled Tribe communities of Assam are already few in number and socio-economically vulnerable. Adding six large and socially advanced communities into the ST category is likely to dilute the reservation benefits and opportunities that were originally meant to uplift genuinely marginalized tribal groups. Moreover, many of these communities have a comparatively stronger social standing and better access to education and employment. Including them in the ST list would increase competition and may result in the most backward tribal groups being pushed further behind, defeating the very purpose of constitutional safeguards.

This step also has the potential to create social and ethnic tensions, as many tribal organizations have openly expressed their fear and opposition. Instead of expanding the ST list in such a sweeping manner, the government should explore alternative welfare measures tailored specifically to the needs of these communities without harming the interests of existing tribes.

Hence, I sincerely urge the government to reconsider this decision in the larger interest of preserving equity, ensuring fairness, and protecting the cultural and constitutional rights of Assam's indigenous tribal communities.

Anurag Boro

Guwahati

Implement Polygamy Act carefully

The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Act, 2025, though introduced to protect women, may also create several negative consequences. A strict legal ban may not change society immediately; instead, it could increase secret or unregistered marriages, making women more vulnerable. The exemption granted to tribal communities also raises questions about equality and uniformity, which may lead to resentment and social imbalance. Legal proof of polygamy is also difficult, and many women might hesitate to report such cases because of social pressure. The law could be viewed as interference in personal or religious practices, potentially creating discomfort or tension among different communities. Therefore, the government must implement this law carefully, ensuring fairness and equal treatment for all citizens.

Hammad Alam

Guwahati