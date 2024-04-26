Letters to the EDITOR: Fee waiver for BPL students: Welcome move

Fee waiver for BPL students: Welcome move

Your first page news headline 'Free waiver for BPL students in government schools' (April 25) is a welcome development. From now onwards, students from BPL families studying in classes six to ten and eleven and twelve and whose parental annual income from all sources is below Rs 2 lakhs will be provided free text books, free uniforms, etc. The Director of Secondary Education's instructions to the school authorities not to levy any kind of fee on the students during their academic session bring relief to the BPL families. At the same time, the plethora of ills concerning infrastructure as well as teaching, which raise serious long-term concerns about the education system, need to be addressed with appropriate interventions. The goal of any education is to enable young minds to realize their full potential and help them grow as responsible citizens. A majority of the state's schools, especially those under the government, are plagued by severe qualitative constraints. Many schools have been registering very poor pass percentages every year. The authorities need to take cognizance of the fact that a rise in enrollment levels does not necessarily imply a corresponding increase in quality. Quality teaching, in particular, has been a consistent problem area in rural schools. The Assam Jatiya Vidyalay has maintained an enviable record of qualitative teaching while also meeting the overall personality development of its students for the last two decades. The government can put in place a similar arrangement for the schools under it. Only then will the avowed objective of school education be realized, along with free waiver schemes. The spiralling fallout of the state's school education will also have an impact on its socio-economic spheres.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

IIT’s 3D-printed dummy ballot unit: Great initiative

I am writing to express my admiration for the collaborative effort between the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) and the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Cell of Assam’s Kamrup district, which aims to revolutionize voter education and participation through the introduction of a novel 3D printed dummy ballot unit. The introduction of the 3D printed dummy ballot unit at IIT Guwahati signifies a substantial step towards encouraging voter awareness and involvement. Crafted with the aim of acquainting citizens with the voting process, this tool aims to dispel apprehensions and uncertainties associated with voting through its tactile and interactive experience. The use of cutting-edge 3D printing technology and biodegradable materials reflects a commitment to sustainability and innovation.

I commend the swift design and production efforts undertaken by the researchers at IIT Guwahati. This collaborative initiative sets a precedent for future innovations in voter education and engagement, aligning with the goals of the Election Commission of India’s Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program. I applaud the efforts of all involved and look forward to witnessing the positive impact of this initiative on voter awareness and participation.

Sabina Ahmed

Dibrugarh University

Where should Chakma and Hajong refugees go?

Chakma and Hajong were settled in the 1960s in parts of Changlang and Papum Pare districts of Arunachal Pradesh after they fled the Chittagong Hill Tracts of present-day Bangladesh following an ethnic clash and a dam disaster. Since then, they have been living as refugees in Arunachal Pradesh.

Recently, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju sparked controversy when he announced the relocation of Chakma and Hajong from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam.

On the one hand, for the indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, the Chakma and Hajong communities have been fighting for citizenship rights, and granting citizenship to these refugees would destroy the demographic and cultural integrity of the state. Resettlement is a solution. However, the Chakma community expressed their unwillingness to relocate. “The Chakma community came here (Arunachal Pradesh) in 1964. This land is our mother. We were born here and will die in this land.”.

On the other hand, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the Government of India had not engaged in any such discussions with the Assam authorities. He attributed Rijiju's remarks to the political dynamics in Arunachal Pradesh and expressed uncertainty about the veracity of the claims. The Axom Nagarik Samaj (ANS) and Prabajan Virodhi Manch also expressed concerns over the proposal to shift Chakma and Hajong refugees from Arunachal Pradesh to Assam, arguing that it would destroy Assam's indigenous communities in places such as Charaideo, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, and Udalguri.

The promises made during the election have brought uncertainty and fear to the Chakma and Hajong people and also increased the risk of unpleasant incidents in the community. Where should they go? How to resolve their citizenship issues? How can we ensure the welfare of indigenous tribes?

Thoughts from a Citizen,

Avyaan Sharma

(avyaansharma852@gmail.com)

Exercise your

franchise

People often choose not to vote because they feel their vote does not count. But one vote does count in many ways. Your choice to vote or not will have far-reaching consequences for people all over the world, many of whom do not have the right to vote themselves. In local and national elections, lawmakers are elected who make laws, policies, and appointments that will have effects for years to come.

The most common reason people say they do not vote is that one vote does not count. If everyone used an excuse and did not vote, what kind of government would we have? As citizens of the country, it is our right to vote. Think twice, because every vote counts. I am an Indian, and I am going to cast my vote this year too.

Jubel D'Cruz,

(jubeldcruz@yahoo.com)