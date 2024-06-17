Letters to the Editor: Financial support for girl students

Financial support for girl students

Recently, the Assam government announced monthly financial assistance to girl students under the Mukhya Mantri Nijut Moina Scheme for the current academic year (2024). The scheme aims to increase the gross enrolment ratio of girls in higher classes and to also help in eliminating the social evil of child marriage in Assam. According to the scheme, the girl students in class X1, 1st year BA/B.Sc/B.com, and at postgraduate 1st year, including B. Ed., shall be eligible for an incentive over a period of 10 months every year. From the 2nd year onwards, the benefit under the scheme will continue provided the head of the institution certifies the continuity of her studies. The scheme is well-intentioned, but its success rests on its efficient implementation. To my mind, instead of a cash incentive, the targeted beneficiaries can be given a totally free education in planned higher education by extending the benefits of exempting tuition fees, free books, free scientific instruments, other aid materials, exempting examination fees, etc. Adequate library services should be provided to enable them to take advantage of reference books. The government of Assam had introduced a scheme called Prgyan Bharati in 2020 under which scooties were distributed to the girl students who secured high marks in their class 12th examination. Under the same scheme, a fresh announcement has been made to donate scooty to the girl students who have obtained the cut-off marks in higher classes. In view of the ongoing pollution hazards to the environment, the government is urged to review this decision to find another alternative.

Pannalal Dey,

Guwahati

Gender gap

The gender gap, or gender inequality, is a widely acknowledged factor that tends to stymie society. The availability of resources and opportunities is one thing, and access to them is another. The gap between availability and access defines the gender index. The index, when countries around the world are considered and compared, provides a new dimension to the measure of gender equality. The World Economic Forum, an independent global organisation formed in the early 1970s, has covered 146 countries in its 2024 "Gender Gap Report." Economic involvement, educational attainment, political empowerment, and health survival were the parameters that were focused upon under the four broad headings. India has ranked 129; it has slipped two places as compared to last year. The country has done well in terms of gender parity in enrolment in secondary education and women's empowerment in politics.

The surprise package, as in 2023, is political empowerment, where India has scored relatively well, notwithstanding that women's participation in the political discourse of the country is like a flash in the pan. Not surprising, however, is the country's inability to provide a level playing field for its women in the area of health. Despite parental awareness and social awakening, women are not made to feel comfortable while making use of the available healthcare system. However, the least astonishing is India's failure to fully integrate women into the economic development of the country as active stakeholders.

Dr. Ganapathi Bhat,

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Fight for existence

Qutub Minar is the original ‘Vishnu Stambha', and Taj Mahal is the ‘Tejomahalaya’. Despite there being concrete evidence, these monuments are still being hailed as foreign artefacts, and even though Kashi Vishweshwar’s Shiva Linga is visible to all, a court battle has to be fought for its custody. Our superior culture has been overshadowed by the blind imitation of foreigners. Vedic scriptures and religious practices such as Sanskrut, Ayurveda and Yoga practices, various Sanatan forms of worship, etc. are glorified by the West. Before they start teaching us these practices, it will be better to adopt them ourselves in all walks of life. The identity of Dharma, culture, and history of valour inspire future generations to fight for existence and increase their enthusiasm. Exactly the same concept was discussed in the last 'All India Hindu Rashtra Convention’.

Sagar Shirodkar,

(sagarshirodkar2003@gmail.com)