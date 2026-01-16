Letters to the Editor: Fire hazards from uncontrolled Meji burning

Fire hazards from uncontrolled Meji burning

Through the columns of your esteemed newspaper, I wish to draw attention to the growing concern of fire hazards caused by uncontrolled meji burning during Magh Bihu celebrations. Meji burning is an integral part of the festival and holds deep cultural significance, symbolizing gratitude and new beginnings. However, in recent years, lack of proper regulation has turned this tradition into a potential safety risk. In many areas, mejis are constructed close to residential houses, electric lines, and public roads. Strong winds, dry weather, and the use of inflammable materials increase the chances of accidental fires, endangering lives, property, and the environment. Reports of minor fire incidents during the festive period are becoming increasingly common. While preserving tradition is important, ensuring public safety is equally essential. Authorities should issue clear guidelines regarding the location, size, and materials used for meji construction. Fire safety arrangements, awareness campaigns, and community monitoring can help prevent mishaps. Let's celebrate Magh Bihu responsibly by honouring tradition without compromising safety.

Smriti Patar

Gauhati University

Children spending

less time with family

Today's children and teens spend less time connecting with friends and family in person compared with past generations. Many use social media to connect, which can leave them feeling just as isolated. UNICEF- and WHO-aligned studies show teenagers now spend over seven hours a day on smartphones and social media. This exposure leads up to a sixty per cent higher risk of anxiety, depression, sleep disorders, obesity, cyberbullying and diminished self-esteem, apart from the impact on learning. Parents can work with their children to create healthy digital habits and encourage moderation in its use. Discussion on negative effects with them to raise awareness can help manage the effects to a great extent. It is true that children and teens are more likely to emulate what they see rather than what they are told. So, parents can help them by modelling behaviours like taking regular breaks from digital devices, turning off notifications, establishing phone-free hours and spaces, and discussing appropriate boundaries and behaviours when interacting online. Delaying the purchase of smartphones until the child is ready is a good first step. It is also important to instil healthy habits in children's use of screens, given that technology and social media in particular. Every individual must know that learning to have a healthy relationship with social media is as important as learning to have a healthy relationship with food, exercise and coffee consumption. Several nations, especially Australia, have begun acting with clarity and courage to ban social media use for children under sixteen. Unfortunately, in India smartphone use in schools is rampant, even as nearly seventy per cent of parents support stricter control of it. It is high time we stopped the silent theft of the young generation before they become phoney to turn them into 'zombies' finally.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat Sleeper trains

As a rail enthusiast, I would like to share a common passenger’s perspective on the introduction of new Amrit Bharat Express services for Assam and the proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper train and how these developments can meaningfully improve long-distance rail travel for the people of the state. Railways continue to be the backbone of long-distance travel for Assam. Students pursuing education outside the state, working professionals, businesspersons, and families travelling for employment, education, and personal needs depend heavily on long-distance express trains. Due to consistently high demand, ticket availability on existing services is often very limited, particularly during peak seasons, creating inconvenience and uncertainty for passengers who rely on rail travel for essential journeys. The introduction of two Amrit Bharat Express services for Assam—Dibrugarh to Gomtinagar and Kamakhya to Rohtak—is a welcome step towards addressing this issue, especially for passengers travelling towards Delhi and the NCR region as well as Lucknow. With these trains originating in Dibrugarh and Guwahati, passengers from both major urban centres and interior regions will benefit. These services can help distribute passenger loads, improve seat availability, and offer more reliable travel options for students, working professionals, regular travellers, and people wishing to visit Ayodhya.

A key strength of the Amrit Bharat Express lies in its emphasis on affordability. For middle-class families and frequent travellers, economical fares combined with upgraded coaches and improved basic facilities provide a practical balance between comfort and cost, ensuring that modern rail services remain accessible to the general public.

The proposed Vande Bharat Sleeper train for Assam can further transform overnight long-distance travel. With improved ride quality, better sleeping comfort, and modern onboard amenities, overnight journeys can become more efficient and less tiring. Such a service would be particularly beneficial for passengers travelling overnight to reach state capitals early in the morning, saving precious daytime hours. Operationally, the expected average speed of around 69 kmph would be a notable improvement over the current fastest Howrah–Guwahati Saraighat Express, which averages about 57 kmph and takes nearly 17.5 hours. The Vande Bharat Sleeper will complete the journey in approximately 14 hours, which would significantly benefit business travellers and professionals. Further reductions in travel time are possible with future track upgrades from 110 kmph to 130 kmph, bringing the major eastern capitals closer together in time and strengthening economic connectivity.

Biswarup Sarkar,

Maligaon, Guwahati,