Letters to the EDITOR: Firecrackers, politics, and the selective concern for workers

Firecrackers, politics, and the selective concern for workers

Through the medium of the Sentinel Digital Desk, I would like to express my concern over the ongoing debate about the use of firecrackers during this Diwali in Assam.

Since the passing of Zubeen Garg, countless people who lived, loved and celebrated his music and his humanity are going through a very hard time. His absence has changed the mood of Assam. During Durga Puja, we saw how people across communities chose to observe the festival with simplicity and devotion, focusing on rituals instead of celebrations.

As Diwali approaches, many organisations have pleaded to avoid firecrackers as a mark of respect during this difficult time. In response, some “high-level” executives and intellectuals expressed concern about the livelihoods of workers from Barpeta who are involved in the firecracker industry. Their concern is genuine, but the occasion is not the moment for loud celebration.

While employment concerns are valid, the timing and tone of these objections raise important questions. Why is the plight of these workers highlighted only when people call for a symbolic, respectful observance of Diwali? Where was this concern during the rest of the year? If the government is truly concerned about these workers, at least for this season, it should extend financial support or provide alternative opportunities. Real assistance comes from action, not from statements.

Stop using the underprivileged as talking points only when it serves an argument. Festivals evolve with society, and there’s space for both joy and reflection with respect to each other’s choices. Let action speak louder than firecrackers.

I would be grateful if my thoughts were published, so that I am able to share these concerns with the public.

Rajanya Deka

Guwahati

Dawn of Peace

After a long two years of the bloodiest fighting, where lakhs of innocent civilians lost their lives along with their properties, a dawn of peace has ultimately descended in the Middle East after the signing of the peace treaty between Israel and Hamas at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, for which he deserves a pat on the back without a doubt. It is very heartwarming to see the smiles on the faces of the families to see their kith and kin back to family after two long suspenseful years of waiting. I at the same time feel sorry for those who could not make it.

As a peace-loving citizen of the globe, I do hope that this peace treaty will last forever.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury

Guwahati.

Zubeen should not be your headline!

There’s something deeply distasteful about how some television channels in Assam operate. The moment there’s a social issue, they drag Zubeen Garg’s name into it — as if invoking him guarantees attention. Now, with Diwali approaching, a few of these self-proclaimed moral custodians have found a new pitch: “No firecrackers this year — out of respect for Zubeen.”

Let’s be clear — this isn’t respect. It’s opportunism wrapped in emotional blackmail.

Zubeen Garg was a man of the masses, not a slogan for selective outrage. He stood with people who worked hard, who created, who survived on dignity and labour. The firecracker industry of Barpeta is not some faceless enterprise — it’s thousands of workers, artisans, and families who depend on this short festive season to earn their living. Their hands, burnt and blackened from long hours of work, are not symbols of pollution — they are symbols of perseverance.

So, if we truly wish to honour Zubeen Garg, let it not be through hollow gestures or borrowed morality. Let it be through empathy — for the worker, the artist and the small trader. Let it be through understanding that respect is not about silencing others’ livelihoods in his name, but about carrying forward his belief in people — in their right to live, to create, and to celebrate with dignity. Zubeen belonged to everyone. To respect him is to stand with everyone.

Noopur Baruah,

Tezpur

A sacred bird in peril

The Indian roller’s reclassification from “Least Concern” to “Near Threatened” on the IUCN Red List is deeply concerning. This vibrant blue bird, revered as the sacred “Neelkantha” of Lord Shiva, has seen nearly a 30% population decline across India. Its traditional release during Durga Puja, though rooted in faith, now poses a serious threat to its survival. It is encouraging that many families have shifted to using symbolic clay or ‘shola’ birds, showing that devotion and compassion can coexist. However, the continued capture and release of live birds in some areas highlight the need for stronger enforcement of wildlife laws and better awareness among the public. Protecting the Indian roller is not just an environmental duty but a moral and spiritual responsibility.

Dr. Vijaykumar H K

(hkvkmech3@gmail.com)

Reporting problems

during tribute to Zubeen

Through your esteemed daily, I want to draw attention towards the problems of reporting during the tribute to Zubeen Garg in Sarusajai Stadium after his death. There was even talk of a girl reporting getting assaulted by the angry mob. I want to highlight the point that nowadays reporting in very crowded places is dangerous for both women and men.

I think that there should always be a secured place for reporters for reporting, from where they can file all the reports even in the crowded place. Outbursts of public grief and anger occurred elsewhere, creating hostile environments for reporters trying to cover the events respectfully. Two journalists from a private satellite channel, Balen Bhattacharya and Anjan Deka, were attacked at Guwahati’s LGBI Airport. News organizations should prioritize the safety of their reporters. In crowded situations, reporters can travel in pairs or groups, and field journalists covering intense public assemblies should be trained to clearly identify themselves.

Violina Garg

Pragjyotish College

Fall in value

of rupee

The Indian rupee fell to Rs 88.77 against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by the greenback’s strength in overseas markets and persistent foreign fund outflows. The optimism around the ongoing India-US trade talks failed to support the domestic currency as a global risk-off sentiment dominated investor mood. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is closely monitoring the USD-INR pair as it edges toward the 88.80 level and has become helpless. Trade tariffs are the only point of concern for now. The rupee’s cautious movement near key technical levels like 88.80 and 88.50 suggests a finely balanced market. RBI actions and global trade developments will determine USD-INR’s direction. A team of senior Indian officials is in the US this week to advance talks on the proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), with both sides aiming to conclude the first phase by the fall of 2025. So far, five rounds of negotiations have been completed. The fact of the matter and the reality is that the fall in the Indian rupee under the Modi government is due to high debts and a weak economy, and the country is heading for disaster, putting a very heavy burden on the common people with a festival like Diwali round the corner.

Bhagwan Thadani

(bhagwan_thadani@yahoo.co.in)