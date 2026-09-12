Letters to The EDITOR: First Aid Safety

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First aid safety

Prepare and prevent; don't repair and repent, it is said. Since emergencies happen without warning, knowledge about first aid is essential in keeping a person stable before expert help arrives. Generally, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is considered a "must know" for everyone, especially when sudden cardiac arrests are on the rise. Accidents, bleeding, burns, breathlessness, stroke, poisoning, severe allergy and unconsciousness are other common emergencies when correct and systematic first aid can save lives.

The basic aims of first aid are preserving life, preventing deterioration and promoting recovery. Restoration of a clear airway, normal breathing and adequate circulation should be the foremost goals of every first aid worker. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies observes the second Saturday of September as World First Aid Day. In an emergency, knowing what not to do is just as important as knowing what to do. Therefore, keeping the brain stocked with awareness is as important as stocking the first aid kit with essentials.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

Akola

Honking nuisance

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities and the general public to the growing nuisance of unnecessary honking by vehicles, particularly around schools.

The continuous and excessive use of vehicle horns has become extremely disturbing. The problem becomes more serious during school hours, when students are engaged in classroom learning. Frequent honking from passing vehicles disrupts the teaching process, distracts students and makes it difficult for teachers to conduct classes peacefully. In the long run, such noise pollution can adversely affect the learning environment and the well-being of both students and teachers.

Schools should be treated as zones where unnecessary honking is strictly discouraged. Proper signboards displaying "No Honking" should be installed near educational institutions, and traffic personnel should ensure compliance during school hours. Drivers should also understand that reaching their destination a few minutes earlier cannot be more important than the peaceful education and safety of children.

I therefore appeal to the concerned authorities to take appropriate measures to curb unnecessary honking around schools and ensure a quieter and more disciplined environment for our children.

Heramba Nath, Hindumaizali,

Kamrup

Guwahati on the global map

The announcement by cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar launching Guwahati's official bid to join the global marathon circuit marks a historic milestone for sports tourism in Northeast India. It signals that our city is no longer just a regional venue but is actively aspiring to position itself alongside world-class athletic destinations. Hosting an event of this calibre will inevitably elevate the local fitness culture, inspire a new generation of long-distance runners from Assam, and attract international athletes to the gateway of the Northeast.

However, moving from a bid to a successful global race requires more than just administrative intent. A true international marathon demands flawless urban logistics, certified seamless tracks, and robust medical safety infrastructure. Crucially, it will require upgrading Guwahati's civic amenities-ensuring smooth, pothole-free roads, clear pedestrian spaces, and a massive community volunteer network capable of managing thousands of participants.

The state government and local athletic bodies must seize this momentum immediately. We need to actively collaborate with international race organizers to map out scenic, high-performance routes that showcase our city's unique landscape. If planned meticulously, this marathon can transcend athletics to become a powerful showcase of Assam's warm hospitality and vibrant culture. Let us run toward this future with absolute preparation.

Jubail Husain,

Kalaigaon

Distant dream?

The date for the Nagaon bye-election is out. October 6, 2026, is the date of the election, and October 9 is the date of counting and the results. Along with BJP and Congress, there are AIUDF and TMC who are also in the fray, making the contest multi-cornered. Meanwhile, the alliance between Congress and Raijor Dal has also been severed, resulting in a completely fragmented opposition.

The entry of AIUDF and Assam TMC will definitely impact the linguistic minority votes, which traditionally support Congress, and this shift may ultimately benefit the BJP. The Nagaon by poll will be a litmus test for the opposition's unity. Going by the present trend, it looks like a distant dream.We are waiting for October 9 with our fingers crossed.

DR. ASHIM CHOWDHURY,

GUWAHATI

Missing students

When 5.5 lakh children vanish from classrooms, it is not merely a statistic-it is an educational alarm bell that Assam can ill afford to ignore.

The revelation that nearly 5.5 lakh students enrolled in government schools subsequently stopped attending classes demands urgent introspection. The decision by the State Education Department to investigate digital records, cross-check school data with Anganwadi registers, and track student movement is commendable. However, the exercise must not become a mere bureaucratic paper chase.

Numerous questions demand answers. Are children dropping out because of poverty, migration, parental apathy, inadequate infrastructure or the perceived superiority of private schools? Are remote and tea-garden communities receiving equitable educational opportunities? More importantly, why do schools fail to flag prolonged absenteeism before a child slips through the cracks?

The government must put in place a robust early-warning mechanism for chronic absenteeism, strengthen counselling, improve school facilities and engage parents and community leaders. Teachers should be empowered, not merely held accountable. Technology can help connect the dots, but human vigilance must remain at the heart of the system. The alarming discrepancy should also prompt an independent audit to eliminate any inflated enrolment figures and prevent the waste of public funds. Education is not a ledger entry; it is a child's passport to dignity and opportunity. Assam must now walk the talk. Every missing child represents a future interrupted-and that is a price no society should be willing to pay, before the damage becomes irreversible and generational.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Food inflation

The government has reported India's 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the first quarter of 2026-27. This is a surprisingly encouraging figure amidst global economic headwinds. Experts are presenting rising credit, exports, investment, vehicle sales, and industrial production as evidence of robust economic activity. It is heartening to learn that experts are receptive to the current GDP figure. The new system adjusts the prices of inputs and outputs separately, which can produce a low manufacturing deflator even when prices are rising elsewhere. Now the government needs to generate corresponding private investment, foreign direct investment and decent employment, as at present jobs are not being created at the required scale. Another urgent need is to protect microeconomic stability while sustaining capital expenditure. It is true that GDP does not measure individual welfare. Today, everyone is worried about the rising prices of essential commodities and food inflation, as it continues to strain middle-class household budgets in particular. The sustained growth must eventually be reflected in improved employment, earnings and material security. The situation is now such that prosperity remains difficult to recognize in the lives of citizens who demand transparency.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati