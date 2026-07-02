Letters to The EDITOR: First Digital Census

sentinelgroup@gmail.com

First Digital Census

The Government of India launched the first phase of Census 2027 on April 1, 2026, after a gap of 16 years, the longest in independent India's history, beginning a nationwide count that will, for the first time, be conducted entirely on smartphones and online portals. The survey will include a comprehensive enumeration of castes across all communities, the first such exercise since 1931. Census 2027 is being conducted in two phases, with Phase I beginning on April 1, 2026.

Phase I is the House Listing and Housing Census, running from April to September 2026, with each state and union territory getting a 30-day window to complete fieldwork. Phase II is Population Enumeration, scheduled for February 2027.

In Phase I, information about the condition of houses, amenities available to households, and assets possessed will be collected. Phase II will involve collecting information on demographics, socio-economic status, education, migration, fertility, and caste from each individual. Census 2027 will be conducted across 36 states and union territories, covering 7,092 sub-districts, 5,128 statutory towns, 4,580 census towns, and approximately 6,39,902 villages. Well over 3 million enumerators, supervisors, and other officials will be involved in the process across the country. The Union Government has approved an outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore for Census 2027. For the first time, the census will be conducted digitally. Enumerators will collect and submit data directly through a mobile app using their smartphones. For the first time, the option of self-enumeration will be available, a secure web-based facility through which respondents can enter their information online in 16 languages before the door-to-door survey. The government has notified 33 questions for the first phase.

Plavan Bhuyan,

T.H.B College, Jamugurihat

Students’

uniform scheme

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to highlight an important issue related to students’ welfare and the education system of Assam. A uniform is not just a piece of cloth; it represents equality, dignity, and the comfort of young learners.

The Education Minister of Assam has recently stated that financial limitations may prevent providing 100% cotton uniforms to all students. This statement calls for a balanced and thoughtful discussion. The government’s intention to introduce comfortable uniforms deserves praise, but we must acknowledge the practical challenges.

Clothing plays an important role in maintaining skin health, especially for children who wear uniforms for several hours every day. Cotton fabric is breathable, absorbs moisture, and is generally more suitable for Assam’s hot and humid climate. Therefore, students’ health and comfort should remain at the centre of any uniform policy.

The government must explore feasible alternatives and work out a long-term plan instead of allowing the issue to remain unresolved. Proper funding, transparent implementation, and expert consultation can help overcome the challenges. Education is the backbone of society, and the well-being of students must always be prioritised. A comfortable child is a confident learner, and a healthy classroom builds a stronger tomorrow.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Gaping holes in exam system

It is really a matter of serious concern that the infirmities of our country's examination system are being exposed repeatedly. It revealed gaping holes, emblematic of massive irregularities, including paper leaks and embedded corruption, which continue to cause immense inconveniences to innumerable students. The recent question papers leak in the Teacher Eligibility Test in Maharashtra is another big blow to the teachers. First, students and now teachers are being left in the lurch by examination authorities at both national and state levels. Now a crucial question arises here: does the government truly care about the plight of the affected citizens? That answer is unclear. The opposition, especially the Congress, is pulling out all the stops to mobilize public opinion on the matter. It would be wiser if it set aside the temptation to score electoral points. It must rather find ways to coordinate with civil society organizations and other apolitical stakeholders to ensure that the message of the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' nationwide movement initiative reaches the people. In a democracy, it is essential to maintain cordial contact between people and political outfits.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati

Mysterious UFOs

A United States (US) Air Force officer, Edward Ruppelt, coined the word "Unidentified Flying Object", or "UFO", to detail extraterrestrial or outer space or other worldly objects seen in skies that cannot be identified as any known objects. Although aviator Kenneth Arnold reported the first spotting of a UFO on June 24, 1947, the World UFO Day Organisation (WUFODO) declared July 2 the official "World Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) Day". On July 2, 1947, a UFO reportedly crashed in Roswell, New Mexico. Workers there heard a large thud, and the wreckage was later identified to be that of a "flying saucer" or "flying disc". Of course, sightings of UFOs have been few and far between in several parts of the world since then, but space fans remain hopeful.

"Scan the skies" is their mantra. Open spaces and dark skies are said to be ideal for spotting the UFOs. Cylinders, spheres, ovals and triangles are some of the shapes that onlookers have used to describe the UFOs.

World UFO Day is primarily aimed at spreading awareness about the existence of UFOs, and encouraging governments to come out with documented evidence. That human beings are not alone in this universe should comfort all!

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)