Letters to the Editor: Fix traffic signals and roads in Guwahati

Fix traffic signals and roads in Guwahati

Through the columns of your esteemed daily, I wish to draw the attention of the authorities concerned towards the worsening traffic situation in Guwahati caused by malfunctioning traffic signals and poor road conditions.

Several key intersections, including Six Mile, Noonmati, and Bhangagarh, often witness traffic signals going completely blank or malfunctioning during rush hours. This not only causes heavy congestion but also poses serious risks to commuters and pedestrians alike.

Moreover, ongoing flyover construction in different parts of the city has left behind uneven roads and potholes, further adding to the chaos. The authorities must take immediate steps to repair the traffic signal systems and ensure proper road maintenance. A well-coordinated approach between the traffic police and the Guwahati Municipal Corporation is essential to prevent accidents and restore smooth traffic flow.

Jyotishikar Sharma

Jnan Vikas Academy