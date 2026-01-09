Letters to THE EDITOR: Flip side of development works

Flip side of development works

Lately, Jorhat town has gotten to see a lot of development works underway. A few months back, I stumbled while strolling on an uneven footpath and got seriously injured on my head, requiring me to undergo an MRI, and for the grieving eye, I had to be injected five times continuously each month so as to save the retina, and each shot cost a whopping Rs 57,000. However, my recovery remains incomplete.

So far I preferred to remain silent, as I know from my odd experiences that our authorities care little about what is going on around them, leaving the commoners to fend for themselves.

Meanwhile, countless individuals suffer daily from injuries due to shoddy work, yet no one, including our courts, has taken action for the average citizen.

As a senior citizen, I request that the relevant departments investigate the reckless and unnecessary digging of busy roads, lanes, and bylanes in Jorhat Town, which is being done without proper barricading, lighting, or signage. The situation warrants fixing of responsibility and departmental action, the normal practice of a civilized state.

Tanuj Goswami

Jorhat

Good host, poor performer

A few decades ago, Assam was totally an unknown face in the national cricket circle. The state team participated in every cricket tourney organized by BCCI, as ACA is an affiliated body of BCCI, but the performance of the teams was always below average, mainly confined within the east zone. Generally, the cricket fans of Assam had to travel to Calcutta (now Kolkata) to witness international matches. Of course, there were a few ODIs that took place in Guwahati, which gained the attention of cricket enthusiasts in the country.

With the induction of our Debajit Saikia, former state Ranji cricketer and ex-general secretary of the ACA, as general secretary of the BCCI, things started changing. Assam very successfully started hosting ODIs, T20s, and a few IPL matches, and lastly, Guwahati’s name was inscribed as a test match venue.

This is all about Assam’s role as a successful host. But what about the state team’s performances in national cricket events, namely the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare, and Mushtaq Ali Trophy? As evidenced by its performances in the aforementioned championships, the state team still has significant improvement to make. Assam is a good host but a poor performer in cricket. I hope officials of ACA are taking note of it.

Dr. Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati

Beyond defining terror

Terrorism does not need endless redefining; it needs honest recognition and a decisive response. For me, terror is not just an act of violence; it's a deliberate performance meant to instill fear, command attention, and force political messaging through innocent blood. The victims are rarely the target; society is. That's why debating semantics while lives are lost feels like moral evasion. When violence is used strategically to broadcast power, humiliate the state, and fracture social trust, calling it anything less than terrorism only weakens our resolve. India’s experience shows the truth clearly. From attacks on symbols of democracy to massacres of civilians, the intention has always been visibility and intimidation, not grievance resolution. Pretending otherwise normalizes brutality and delays accountability. A nation cannot afford comfort in ambiguity when the cost is human life. What we need is not softer language, but sharper clarity; definitions must lead to prevention, intelligence, and preemptive action. Empathy for victims must outweigh academic hesitation. Justice begins when we stop explaining terror and start confronting it with unity, firmness, and moral courage.

Aditya Kamble,

(adiikamble16@gmail.com)

Education or enterprise?

Private school admissions have already begun and are currently underway. Admission fees and monthly tuition charges vary from school to school. While it is widely acknowledged that private institutions tend to charge a premium due to certain practical and infrastructural reasons, the fees should not shoot through the roof, putting quality education out of reach for average families. What society truly needs is a fee structure that does not burn a hole in the pocket and allows middle-class households to get a foot in the door.

In many instances, private educational institutions are set up by well-to-do businesspersons with an eye on cashing in, as education has turned into a money-spinner in recent times. As a result, teachers working in such institutions are often put under pressure to deliver results and take the institution to the next level, because a polished image pulls in more parents, and higher enrollment adds up to greater profit. We must immediately curb this trend to prevent education from becoming solely a business and losing its true purpose. If things are allowed to go on unchecked, the future generation may end up carrying certificates but lacking the genuine knowledge and values that make an educated citizen. The government must step in, crack down on unhealthy practices, and set things right in the private education sector.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Bangladesh election

As Bangladesh is gearing up for the general election scheduled for February 5, 2026, doubts have been raised about whether it will be free and fair. Amid a ban on the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League and increasing attacks on minorities, including Hindus, it is being asked if the marginalized people and the minorities would be able to use their franchise as they wish. Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad has expressed its anguish over attacks on the minorities ahead of the 13th general election. The minority communities may not be able to vote freely and fearlessly in the forthcoming general elections in the present circumstances. The communal elements have been carrying out hateful activities unabashedly across the country to keep voters from casting their votes for their preferred candidates. At least 51 incidents of violence took place, and the violent incidents continue until today. The violent incidents included 10 murders, 10 cases of theft and robbery, and 23 incidents involving the occupation of homes, business establishments, temples, and land, looting, and arson. Four individuals were arrested and tortured based on false allegations of religious defamation and being "agents of RAW," and there was one attempted rape along with three incidents of physical assault against minorities.

Bhagwan Thadani

(bhagwan_thadani@yahoo.co.in)

Dangers of junk food

"Junk food" refers to food that is high in calories but low in essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fiber. While junk food may be tasty and convenient, regular consumption can be harmful to health. One of the major dangers of junk food is obesity. Junk foods contain excessive amounts of sugar, unhealthy fats, and salt, which lead to weight gain when eaten frequently. Obesity further increases the risk of serious health problems like heart disease and diabetes.

Another serious effect is on heart health. Junk food often contains trans fats and saturated fats that raise bad cholesterol levels in the body. The result can cause blockage of arteries, high blood pressure, and increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Junk food also negatively affects digestion. Since it lacks fiber, it can lead to constipation, acidity, and other digestive disorders. Regular intake may also disturb gut health. Excessive consumption of junk food can harm mental health as well. Studies suggest that a diet high in junk food may increase stress, anxiety, and depression. It also causes sudden energy spikes followed by fatigue. Particularly affected are children and teenagers. Junk food can weaken immunity, reduce concentration, and negatively impact academic performance. It may also lead to bad eating habits that continue into adulthood.

Barasha Thakuria

Gauhati University

Ignorance about NE

‘The editorial: Ignorance about NE’ published in your esteemed daily on January 5 has drawn our attention. There is no doubt that the Northeastern region is the most beautiful and the least explored part of India. The hidden treasure is the beautiful people, completely innocent, hardworking, peace-loving, artistic people. The entire hilly area is full of tribes with their own dialects, customs, and identities. The region is very rich in forests and natural resources. It needs major industries to open the doors of employment for the youth to prevent them from resorting to violence to assert their identities. Sadly, when the NE youths go to other cities of the country for higher education and other purposes, they are very often treated like foreigners because of their mongoloid looks and ill-treated many a time. This sort of racial discrimination must be stopped to uphold our diversity. People of the NE should not feel like a paradox when they have a deep-rooted connection to India. The Northeast region of India witnessed the Second World War, and many Indians laid down their lives fighting the war on the side of the Indian National Army led by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Every Indian must accept this universal truth that NE has always been and will always be an important part of India. India thrives on diversity. True unity comes from embracing all its people without bias. Or exclusion. It is time for a more inclusive and accepting India.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.