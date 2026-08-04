Letters to The EDITOR: Flood of Humanity beyond the Flood

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Flood of humanity beyond the flood

When nature unleashes its fury, it often brings out the very best in humanity. The devastating floods in Upper Assam have left behind a trail of destruction, yet they have also witnessed an unprecedented outpouring of compassion that has transcended geographical, social and religious boundaries.

People from every corner of Assam have stepped up and reached out with relief materials, food, medicines and financial assistance. Support has poured in from across India, including Delhi. College students have organised donation drives, while many small business owners have contributed generously despite their own financial constraints. Members of the Sikh community have stood shoulder to shoulder with the flood-affected families, embodying the timeless spirit of selfless service. Humanitarian Hussain Mansuri has extended valuable support, and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has travelled to Assam under the banner of ‘Global Sikhs’ to help those in distress. Together, they have proved that compassion knows no boundaries.

Many in Assam believe this remarkable wave of humanity also echoes the enduring legacy of Zubeen Garg. Throughout his life, he stood by ordinary people, spoke up for public causes and inspired countless hearts. The overwhelming love shown after his passing revealed how deeply he had become part of the people's lives. Today, many feel that the same spirit continues to motivate people to come forward in times of crisis. The floodwaters will eventually recede, but if this spirit of humanity continues to flow, it will remain the finest tribute to Zubeen Garg and a shining example that compassion is the strongest bridge across every divide.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat

Kudos to Lovlina

I wish to congratulate Lovlina Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist from Assam, on her remarkable achievement at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. By winning the silver medal in the women’s 75kg boxing category, she has created history and secured her first-ever Commonwealth Games medal after earlier exits without a podium finish at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022.

This silver completes a rare "grand slam" of medals across the three major multi-sport events for Indian boxers. Lovlina has become only the third Indian pugilist—after Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom—to win medals at the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Games.

Despite missing the gold, Lovlina’s resilience, consistency, and fighting spirit continue to inspire, especially young women athletes from Assam and across India. Her journey is a shining example of perseverance and dedication. Her achievement will surely encourage greater support for boxing and women’s sports in the country.

Rupak G. Duarah,

Rajahnagar, Guwahati

Stop the stick culture

It is indeed a matter of great regret and surprise that the police's handling – mishandling – of youth protests is not just confined to Delhi, but in many parts of the country, raising a storm. The Supreme Court has felt the need for an independent probe into allegations of police excesses. Parliament has witnessed stormy proceedings. Public outrage continues to simmer. The Bharatiye Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita states that police can use force to disperse an "unlawful" assembly after an order of dispersion is disobeyed, at a time when dissent itself is under duress and technology-induced surveillance is on the ascendancy in India. Needless to say, in a contest between liberty and order, in the court of the State, it is the stick, tear gas, pellet guns or baton that usually prevails over the persuasion.

But no sensitive individual can tolerate the latest instances of overreach. Errant policemen must be held accountable for it. The authority that allows lathi-wielding officers to act violently against unarmed crowds in public places must not be easily forgotten. Let us hope that our police, the arm of the state, will cultivate the culture of people-friendly methods when it comes to maintaining law and order in public places in their day-to-day dealings with people.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati