Letters to the EDITOR: Floodwater diversion: key to flood control

Floodwater diversion: key to flood control

The editorial 'Space application for disaster mitigation' published in your esteemed daily on November 15 deserves readers' appreciation, as the long-awaited initiative of the state government to work with the North Eastern Space Application Centre (NESAC) to tackle the state's twin problems of flood and riverbank erosion will definitely yield positive results. The NESAC's ambitious project is aimed at reducing the level of floodwater of different tributaries that flow through villages and towns on their catchments. It has identified 206 water bodies in 17 districts across the state to divert excess water for flood mitigation. The editorial has rightly said that there is a need to carry on the feasibility study to get some of the tributaries connected to some of the state's wetlands, which will definitely reduce flood levels in the rivers in the long run as they act as cushions for absorbing floodwaters. We need to rejuvenate water bodies to ensure tourism and livelihood potential, as it also helps enhance the ecosystem. What is needed is efficient execution of excavation work of selected waterbodies and embankments to increase their water holding capacities. The Assam River Atlas, developed by NESAC, is another welcome step of space application in flood mitigation and disaster preparedness. The success of this holistic long-term approach depends on the timely submission of a comprehensive feasibility report by the state government to the central government. Any delay in this regard may result in it getting denied. We need not forget that massive deforestation in the riverine areas has added to the fury of floods in the state in recent times. The mass plantation by riverbanks can strengthen soil binding, and it can be helpful in checking erosion. Since the issue of flood and erosion is inextricably linked to large-scale loss of livelihood and displacement in the state, it is all the more imperative that our government authorities come up with strong commitment and dedication to the cause and work in collaboration with all stakeholders to find space application-based solutions to reduce disaster risks in the region in the near future.

Iqbal Saikia,

Guwahati.

Dangers of smoking in public places

Smoking in public places poses significant risks to both smokers and non-smokers alike. The harmful effects of secondhand smoke exposure have been well documented. Secondhand smoke contains over 7,000 toxic chemicals, including carcinogens and other hazardous substances. Prolonged exposure increases the risk of respiratory problems, cardiovascular diseases, and various types of cancer. Health risks for non-smokers are alarming. Non-smokers exposed to secondhand smoke face increased risks of lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke. Pregnant women and children are particularly vulnerable. Children exposed to secondhand smoke face increased risks of respiratory problems, asthma, and sudden infant death syndrome. Pregnant women exposed to secondhand smoke face increased risks of miscarriage, stillbirth, and premature birth. Cardiovascular risks are significant. Secondhand smoke exposure increases cardiovascular risks, including heart attacks, strokes, and high blood pressure. Cancer risks are also substantial, with increased risks of lung, breast, and colon cancer. Environmental impact is another concern, as cigarette butts and packaging contribute to litter, polluting soil, waterways, and oceans. Economic burden is substantial, with smoking-related illnesses imposing significant economic burdens on healthcare systems. Public smoking bans are essential, significantly reducing secondhand smoke exposure. Alternative solutions are necessary, promoting nicotine replacement therapy and counseling to support smokers' quit journeys. Community engagement is vital, fostering collective responsibility through anti-smoking initiatives. Policy reforms are crucial, strengthening tobacco control laws to protect public health. Education and awareness are essential, empowering individuals to make informed choices. The role of healthcare professionals is vital, promoting smoking cessation and supporting quit journeys. Smoking cessation strategies are effective, combining behavioral therapy with medication to increase quit rates. Support groups enhance quitting success, overcoming nicotine addiction with professional guidance. Relapse prevention strategies are necessary, developing coping strategies to prevent relapse. The benefits of quitting are numerous, reducing health risks and improving quality of life.

Heramba Nath,

Hindumaizali , Kamrup.

De-stressing drivers

Work-related stress has spared no driver because with him lies the onerous responsibility of safeguarding invaluable lives. Many of the drivers are overburdened and struggle to balance family life with work stress. Recently, a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) city bus driver died on duty due to a heart attack, and the bus was timely brought to a halt by an alert conductor who was quick to take control of the wheel. Health awareness and regular health screening are critical for securing the overall health of drivers and conductors, who should undergo routine blood tests, including cholesterol and ECG, at least thrice monthly. Obese workers require special attention, and they should be urged to take care of their diet and habits. Alcoholics are at great risk of associated disorders; sympathetic counselling must be undertaken. Workers on life-saving medications have to be advised against irregular intake of their daily doses. Regular staff training to upkeep the physical and psychological health can go a long way. Superiors have to be cautioned against losing their temper at the slightest pretext and venting their frustration on the bus crew. Duty timings should be strictly adhered to, and staff vacancies have to be expeditiously filled.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

Election: A bedrock of democracy

People often choose not to vote because they feel their vote does not count. But one vote does count in many ways. Your choice to vote or not will have far-reaching consequences for people all over the world, many of whom do not have the right to vote themselves. In local and national elections, lawmakers are elected who make laws, policies, and appointments that will have effects for years to come. The most common reason people give for not casting a vote is that one vote does not count. If all of us use an excuse and do not vote, what kind of government would we have? As citizens of the country, it is our right to vote. The word ‘election’ comes from the Latin word ‘eligere’, meaning ‘to choose’, ‘to select’, or ‘to pick’. ‘To elect’ or ‘to vote’ means ‘to select’ or ‘to make a choice’.

The word ‘voting’ is derived from the Latin word ‘votum’, meaning ‘to wish for’.

Voting refers to the process of choosing or electing a candidate to run the government’s affairs, usually through a ballot. In democratic India, general elections take place every five years. All those who are 18 years of age and older have a right to vote. A number of candidates seek election. They move from door to door. They hold public meetings and explain the programmes of their parties. If they get a majority of votes, they win; if they do not, they lose. An election, therefore, is like a battle. But this battle is fought in a peaceful way. It is a battle of ballots, not a battle of bullets.

Elections are the bedrock of democracy, granting citizens the vital privilege to elect their representatives. It could also be termed the backbone of democracy, as this is the way through which the citizens of a country can directly participate in framing the government that works for their welfare.

However, this right is not passive; it is a duty, especially incumbent upon the youths, to actively engage in the electoral process. Historically, young people have spearheaded societal change, and their involvement in elections is crucial. Strengthening democracy requires active participation of youths at every stage, from voter registration to grassroots campaigning.

Elections can be termed a decision- or opinion-making process that is used to elect candidates for a specific position. It plays a pivotal role in a political system, especially in a democratic form of government in a country. It is a tool that is used to choose the representatives of the public to be sent to the governing bodies.

Hence, think twice because every vote counts.

Jubel D'Cruz,

