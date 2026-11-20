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Focus on Class XII

Several states have reportedly suggested to the Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force on exam reforms that class 12 marks be given weightage in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) admissions for courses such as MBBS. Reports also say that states have suggested conducting NEET more than once a year to ease pressure on students. Class 12 has become nearly obsolete in recent times, as dummy colleges dominate the landscape while students concentrate solely on NEET preparation.

A 50 per cent weightage for Class 12 board marks and 50 per cent for NEET may be a viable approach for admissions, allowing prestigious PU colleges to focus on meaningful teaching. All this said, will these measures unburden students? Won't additional exams overwhelm them? Equally important, can these measures curb malpractice and paper leaks? The Nilekani committee's report, expected in January 2027, should answer these questions.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Duliajan triple murder

Through your esteemed columns, I wish to express my deep concern over the horrifying triple murder of the Bhuyan family at Kamalabari in Duliajan. The killing of retired Oil India Limited official Chandrakanta Bhuyan, his wife Eliza and their daughter Niharika is not merely another crime report; it is a chilling reminder of how vulnerable ordinary families can become, even within the safety of their homes.

What makes this incident particularly disturbing is the alleged involvement of a person who was familiar with the family and had reportedly been associated with them for years. According to the police investigation, financial losses of approximately Rs 4 lakh through online gaming allegedly drove the prime accused to plan a robbery that ended in three brutal deaths.

Furthermore, this incident brings attention to the growing concerns surrounding online betting and gaming addiction, particularly among young people. Financial desperation, irresponsible gaming practices and the willingness to resort to violence for money should not be treated as isolated concerns.

While the arrest of the two accused is commendable, the larger questions of public safety, trust and accountability remain. Assam cannot afford to become accustomed to such horrifying incidents. A thorough investigation, swift judicial proceedings and stronger preventive measures against illegal online betting are essential.

Above all, three innocent lives have been lost, leaving behind a family and a community devastated. Justice must be delivered, but equally important is ensuring that such a tragedy never becomes another forgotten headline.

Smyring D. Daulagophu

Cotton University, Guwahati

School dropout

A classroom without its students is not merely an educational failure; it is an indictment of a system that has failed to retain its most precious human capital. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu's assurance that the government is initiating measures to motivate students is welcome, particularly against the disquieting backdrop of Assam's high school dropout rate. However, motivational rhetoric alone cannot stem this educational haemorrhage.

The reasons behind student attrition are often deeply entrenched: economic deprivation, parental illiteracy, inadequate infrastructure, geographical remoteness, early marriage and the compulsion to supplement household incomes. In tea garden settlements, riverine belts and other marginalised pockets, schooling frequently becomes a casualty of existential exigencies. Unless these structural impediments are addressed, motivational campaigns may prove little more than cosmetic interventions.

The government must roll out a granular, district-wise retention strategy, identifying vulnerable students through early-warning mechanisms. Targeted scholarships, functional hostels, accessible transport, remedial coaching and counselling could prevent children from falling through the cracks. Schools must also be made more engaging through vocational exposure, digital literacy and skill-orientated learning. Teachers, community organisations, and local self-government institutions should collaborate to monitor absenteeism and reintegrate dropouts into the educational system.

Equally imperative is the need to strengthen accountability through transparent monitoring and publicly accessible dropout data. The ultimate benchmark should not be how many children enrol, but how many complete secondary education with meaningful competence.

Assam cannot afford to squander its demographic dividend at the school gate. A child lost to the classroom today is an opportunity lost to the state tomorrow; the government must ensure that no dream drops out before its time.

Dipen Gogoi,

Teok, Jorhat,

The changing face of law enforcement

Of late, a considerable hue and cry has been raised over the reported deaths of criminals in police encounters in West Bengal. Ironically, West Bengal is a state that, for nearly fifteen long years under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime, was allegedly plagued by lawlessness and the political patronage of criminal elements. Murder, rape, kidnapping and other heinous offences had seemingly become commonplace, while the police were often perceived as helpless spectators. Criminals, allegedly enjoying political protection, operated with considerable impunity. The prevailing law and order in the state of West Bengal bore an unsettling resemblance to Uttar Pradesh during the tenure of Mulayam Singh Yadav, when notorious criminals were widely perceived to wield considerable influence over the state's administration.

With the change of government in Uttar Pradesh, followed by the political transition in West Bengal, the law-and-order landscape has begun to undergo a significant transformation. The police have apparently been afforded greater operational autonomy to deal with criminal elements. Notorious offenders, including those accused of heinous crimes such as murder and rape, have been relentlessly pursued, bringing a considerable sense of relief to the law-abiding citizens.

However, it is important to remember the age-old adage: "Those who live by the gun die by the gun."

Dr Ashim Chowdhury,

Guwahati.