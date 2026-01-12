Letters to THE EDITOR: Food safety during Magh Bihu

Food safety during Magh Bihu

Through your esteemed newspaper, I wish to request the citizens of Assam to remain vigilant while purchasing food items such as jaggery, paneer, curd, and fish during Magh Bihu and Uruka. These items are an integral part of our celebrations, but adulterated products can pose serious health risks. I request people to carefully verify the quality, freshness, and source before buying so that unsafe food does not harm public health. I also request FSSAI Assam to intensify monitoring and inspection of business operators selling these items during the festive season. Strict checks and timely action will ensure food safety and protect the well-being of the people.

Joydev Mahanta

Bapujinagar, Goalpara

When social media replaces newsrooms

Social media platforms have increasingly become primary sources of news for a large section of the public in Assam. Hyperlocal pages on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram often disseminate information faster than traditional news organizations. However, this speed frequently comes at the cost of accuracy, verification, and accountability. Unlike established newsrooms, many digital pages operate without editorial oversight, fact-checking processes, or ethical responsibility. Unverified claims have the potential to spread quickly, and necessary corrections or clarifications often face delays or are completely absent. This practice not only misinforms the public but also weakens trust in the overall information ecosystem. The concern is not the growing role of social media in news dissemination, but the lack of media literacy and regulatory awareness surrounding it. Audiences must be encouraged to distinguish between credible journalism and unverified online content. At the same time, digital content creators who function as news sources should be held to basic standards of responsibility and transparency. In an era of information overload, credibility must matter more than speed. Strengthening responsible journalism and promoting public awareness are essential to ensuring an informed and discerning society.

Priya Sharma

Guwahati