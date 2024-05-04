Letters to The EDITOR: Foster peace in Manipur 

Foster peace in Manipur

The ongoing violence in Manipur continues to devastate communities, despite the commendable efforts of the central government. The recent incidents, including the loss of lives and infrastructure damage, underscore the urgent need for lasting peace and reconciliation. Despite the significant support from the Centre, the deep-seated divisions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities persist, leading to recurring violence and the loss of lives. It is disheartening to witness the continued clashes between armed groups, resulting in further casualties and disruption of daily life. The recent call for a shutdown by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum highlights the gravity of the situation and the collective desire for peace and unity. It is crucial for all stakeholders to come together, reflect on past grievances, and work towards a brighter future for Manipur. While the government has provided security measures and financial assistance for rehabilitation, more comprehensive efforts are needed to address the root causes of the conflict and promote dialogue and understanding between communities. Additionally, measures to prevent demographic changes and protect the rights of indigenous people are imperative for long-term stability. As concerned citizens, we urge the authorities to redouble their efforts to foster reconciliation and dialogue among all communities in Manipur. Only through concerted action and mutual respect can we achieve lasting peace and prosperity for the people of Manipur.

Ankita Dutta,

Dibrugarh University

This is unlike Tamil culture

Tamil Nadu, a state in south India, is one of the most advanced states of India culturally, industrially, and literarily. It has produced so many stalwarts in the past who have made us proud. Since its inception, it has been ruled alternatively by two regional political parties, namely AIADMK and DMK. Both parties are, in fact, totally dominated by those involved with their film industry. The film stars are almost treated as demi-gods. The Tamil film industry is usually known for its absurd, violent action scenes mixed with obscenity. Like their screen heroes and heroines, of late they have started delivering speeches attacking even the Sanatan people and a duly elected PM of the nation with some very unprintable words publicly to appease a particular community, even though the state is famous for century-old temples that attract devotees from all over the nation and abroad. I simply feel pity for the electors of Tamil Nadu for their wrong choice.

Joel Goyari,

Tangla The media’s critical role in election campaigns

In any democratic election, the media play vitally important roles in informing the public and holding candidates accountable. A free and independent press is essential for ensuring voters have access to accurate information about the candidates, their policy positions, and their records. The media serves as a watchdog for those running for office. One of the primary roles of the media during an election is simply to report on and cover the campaigns themselves. Media outlets send journalists to follow the candidates, attend their rallies and events, and interview them on pressing issues facing the nation or locality. This coverage allows voters to hear directly from the candidates and see how they present themselves on the campaign trail.

Beyond just showing rallies and stump speeches, the media also has a responsibility to fact-check candidates’ claims and statements. When a candidate makes a false, misleading, or unsubstantiated claim, it is the duty of journalists to investigate and counter it with accurate information and data from credible sources. Holding candidates accountable for their rhetoric is crucial. In addition, media outlets conduct in-depth investigations into candidates’ backgrounds, business dealings, political histories, and policy platforms. Robust vetting of those running for office helps voters make fully informed choices at the ballot box. The media brings important information and issues to light that the candidates themselves may have incentives to downplay or avoid. Prior to elections, media organizations often host debates between the leading candidates. These televised or live-streamed events allow voters to see the candidates directly engaging with each other and being questioned by professional journalists. Debates give voters a valuable side-by-side comparison of the candidates’ positions, personalities, and critical thinking abilities.

After the votes are cast, the media plays an indispensable role in making sense of the results through data analysis and reporting on the reasons why certain geographic areas or demographic groups voted how they did. This rigorous examination of the factors behind the outcome helps hold elected leaders accountable to the voters who empowered them. Overall, the media functions as a powerful force for transparency, truth, and public awareness over the course of an election cycle. A democracy cannot properly function without a professional, ethical media committed to rooting out corruption and informing the electorate about the important choices before them. Though imperfect, the media’s multifaceted roles help uphold democratic principles.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Sorbhog, Barpeta

Laughter is a tonic

Laughter or humour can firmly put a person’s physiology as well as psychology in top gear. Retaining the ability to laugh at oneself can be one of the most precious qualities of a person. It is a line that separates happiness and sadness, comedy and tragedy. For enjoying life and keeping the vibrancy of life alive, nothing can beat laughter. Give a person an uncanny sense of humour, even the wry one, and there is no way he or she will slip into grief. Philosophers have dug deep into the ability of humour as a tool to cajole hurt minds. To keep apprehension, tension, and depression at bay, to keep friendship and relations intact, and to disentangle from a tricky and tight situation, the “laughter tonic” can really help. Well, laughing at what one does not have is not easy, but it can relax minds and bring a sigh of relief, which is very crucial for the heart.

Some grave crimes against humanity would not have been committed if the wrongdoer had possessed the virtue of humour in plenty. Humourists often concede that more than cracking a joke, it is the potential to laugh at the humour of fellow human beings that identifies a genuinely funny man or woman. People often say a lot of human emotions are mankind’s blessing to human beings. Humour and laughter are among them. Literature harps on geography, culture, race, socio-economics, and intelligence as factors that determine whether or not a person will laugh. Studies and statistics have their own value, but an individual’s intricate faculty to loosen his facial muscles, let out a guffaw, and go gaga over silly things transcends learning, research, and scholarship.

Dr Ganapathi Bhat

(gbhat13@gmail.com)

Commend SC directive on gender parity

Through your esteemed daily, I am writing to commend the recent decision by the Supreme Court directing the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to reserve at least one-third of its executive committee posts for women. This landmark ruling not only signifies a step towards gender equality but also underscores the importance of female representation in decision-making bodies. In a society where gender disparities persist, ensuring adequate representation of women in professional spheres is paramount. The directive to reserve key positions within the SCBA for women, including the post of treasurer, is a significant stride towards creating a more inclusive and equitable legal community. The decision also reflects responsiveness to the concerns raised by advocates regarding the lack of female representation in the SCBA’s executive committee. By addressing these concerns and actively working towards gender parity, the SCBA sets a positive example for other professional associations to follow. It is imperative that women have a seat at the table in decision-making processes, particularly in organizations that play a significant role in shaping legal practices and policies. As we celebrate this progressive step towards gender equality in the legal profession, it is crucial to continue advocating for policies and initiatives that promote diversity and inclusion. I commend the Supreme Court for its leadership in championing gender equality and urge other institutions to follow suit.

Sabina Ahmed

Dibrugarh University

State bird in need of promotion and protection

The official state bird of Assam is Deo Haah (Cairina scutalata). According to the Hemkosha Assamese dictionary, it is a white-winged wood duck or wild duck that is almost extinct. However, the picture of the bird is not found on the official websites of the Government of Assam (https://assam.gov.in and the CM portal), nor is the bird displayed prominently as a rhino, though both are state symbols and are considered endangered species by experts.

It is not known why the bird is chosen as an official symbol, as I couldn’t find any literature on the bird. We need to understand the reasons for the endangered status of the bird to initiate corrective measures. Whether the bird has fallen prey to human greed or has become extinct owing to biological reasons, conservation of the official bird is of paramount importance.

An awareness drive among the citizens about the need for the preservation of the official bird can retrieve the bird from oblivion and restore its glory. A state award for the environment can be named after the official bird in recognition of its official status.

Rajib Sarma,

Guwahati

Mental health impacts on social media

Social media has become an undeniable force in our lives, particularly for younger generations. While it offers undeniable benefits in communication and connection, there’s a growing concern about its negative impact on mental well-being.

The constant barrage of curated, “perfect” online lives on social media platforms can fuel feelings of inadequacy and social comparison. Young people, especially those vulnerable to these pressures, may struggle with self-esteem issues and anxiety as they compare their own realities to the unrealistic portrayals they see online.

Furthermore, cyberbullying and online harassment are prevalent, creating a hostile environment that can lead to depression and isolation. The fear of missing out (FOMO) also plays a significant role. The constant need to stay updated and engaged with online activity can lead to feelings of anxiety and a distorted sense of reality.

This isn’t just anecdotal. Studies have shown a correlation between increased social media use and symptoms of depression, anxiety, and loneliness. We need to address this issue head-on.

Pooja Ambastha

Gauhati University