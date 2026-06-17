Letters to The EDITOR: Four New GI Tags of Assam

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Four new GI tags of Assam

Four traditional products from Assam have received Geographical Indication (GI) status from the Geographical Indications Registry, Government of India, marking a significant boost for the state's indigenous crafts, handloom traditions and cultural heritage. The newly recognised products are Karbi Anglong Handloom Products, Assam Bihu Pepa, Assam Bamboo Crafts, and Deuri Handloom Products. The certification is expected to strengthen legal protection for these products while enhancing their visibility and market value in India and abroad. The four additions represent a diverse range of Assam's traditional knowledge systems, from tribal weaving practices and bamboo craftsmanship to the iconic musical instrument associated with the state's Bihu celebrations.

The latest recognition further strengthens Assam's growing portfolio of GI-tagged products and highlights the increasing emphasis on protecting and promoting the state's traditional crafts and cultural assets. The addition of these products to the GI registry further highlights Assam's rich cultural heritage and its long-standing traditions in handloom, handicrafts and folk culture.

The landmark achievement has been supported and facilitated by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). Recognising the importance of preserving this heritage while ensuring economic sustainability for artisans, NABARD has been actively supporting the Geographical Indications (GI) certification process for several unique products of Assam. NABARD Assam Chief General Manager Loken Das said the recognition is expected to strengthen the identity of these traditional goods while also creating new livelihood opportunities for artisans, weavers, and rural craftsmen.

Plavan Bhuyan,

Jamugurihat

Finally a peace

deal ahead

The world will now heave a sigh of relief after the announcement of a possible peace agreement between the US and Iran by the American president, Donald Trump, which would eventually lead to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. More than the shelling, the effects of Hormuz closure rippled across the world, revealing the dire consequences of using an international transit channel as an instrument of negotiation. Ever since the war started, nations have been grappling with oil crises, inflation and supply uncertainty. At the peak of this war, about 1000 to 3000 vessels - including oil tankers, container ships and bulk carriers - were backed up, delayed or idled in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters. It ultimately led to delivery delays and manufacturing stalls which affected both the micro and macroeconomics of the nations abominably. This rationalised move towards peace by both the nations will definitely reduce the energy crisis and bring normalcy.

By taking longer to yield for the peace agreement, Iran has tried to demonstrate its ability to withstand coercion and secure a justified position at the negotiation table. Endurance may not guarantee victory in war but shapes the terms of negotiations. On the other hand, by forcing Iran to lift restrictions from the Strait of Hormuz, the US has proved that in warfare it remains supreme. However, much clarity has not come regarding the stockpile of Iran's enriched uranium and its future nuclear programme. These issues will be negotiated within 60 days of signing the peace agreement. Israel's defying attitude towards the peace deal can create problems in settling the terms.

Kabir Ahmed Saikia,

Jorhat